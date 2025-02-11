JAPAN: Yuka Kinoshita, the globally recognized Japanese eating influencer, has decided to retire from competitive eating due to health concerns and the impact of ageing. The beloved star shared the news on February 1, just months after returning to social media following a seven-month break.

According to the latest South China Morning Post report, during her time off, Kinoshita had been battling bipolar affective disorder, which left her confined to her home. Despite her return to the spotlight in August, she admitted that her body could no longer handle the intense demands of her past eating feats.

“I will turn 40 on February 4, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the demands of being a competitive eater,” Kinoshita explained to her 5.2 million followers on a major social media platform. “My health has deteriorated, and though I can eat like a normal person, I feel exhausted even when I’m not full. I don’t think I can eat as much as I used to.”

Kinoshita’s career skyrocketed in 2009 on the Japanese reality show The Battle of Big Eaters, where her ability to consume staggering amounts of food, despite her petite figure and adorable smile, captivated viewers. While she didn’t win the competition, her unique appeal helped her carve out a niche as the “big stomach king”.

In 2014, she launched her own YouTube channel, where she became famous for her jaw-dropping eating challenges. Some of her most remarkable feats included devouring 600 fried chicken pieces, 100 burgers, or 5 kilograms of steak in a single sitting. In one particularly memorable video, she combined bibimbap with 50 eggs and 6 kilograms of miso soup.

At just 158 cm tall and weighing 47 kg, Kinoshita managed to maintain her slim figure while consuming around 5,000 to 20,000 calories per meal. Her extreme eating habits sparked both fascination and concern among fans.

After stepping away from online content in early 2024, Kinoshita returned in August, revealing that she was on the road to recovery from her mental health struggles. “I’m not looking for love, and I’ve never thought about marriage. I’m happy with my three cats,” she said in a recent video. “For this new year, I hope to live a long life, like a snake.”

Kinoshita’s retirement announcement has sparked an outpouring of support and admiration across social media. Many fans expressed their gratitude for the joy her videos brought, with one commenting, “Your health is the most important thing. Thank you for all your past videos—they were healing for me. I hope you can develop other healthy habits.”

Another fan shared, “When I was down and didn’t want to eat, I found your videos. They made me see how delicious food can be, and I went out to eat. I’m so grateful to you.”

As Kinoshita moves on to a new chapter in her life, fans are wishing her the best in her pursuit of a healthier future.