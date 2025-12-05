// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
24.5 C
Singapore
Business
1 min.Read

YouTrip sets sights on Australia as part of first expansion post COVID

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based e-wallet company YouTrip has announced its debut in Australia, marking the company’s first geographic expansion since the COVID-19 pandemic. The move makes Australia YouTrip’s third market after Singapore and Thailand.

YouTrip currently provides multi-currency top-up cards in Singapore and Thailand, and processes more than US$15 billion in transactions annually. The firm said its decision to expand into Australia is driven by the country’s high frequency of overseas travel and strong demand among Australians for competitive foreign-exchange rates. In the past year, about 12.3 million Australians travelled abroad, spending over AUD 50 billion, approximately USD 32.74 billion.

YouTrip also noted that it has raised more than US$110 million to date to support technology research and development as well as market expansion.

YouTrip was launched in Singapore in 2018 as a digital wallet designed for travellers and others needing multi-currency payment capabilities. Its core offering is a contactless prepaid card, issued in partnership with EZ-Link and built on Mastercard infrastructure, which allows users to pay in over 150 currencies worldwide.

In 2019, YouTrip made its first overseas expansion into Thailand through a partnership with Kasikornbank, bringing its multi-currency travel wallet to Thai users and leveraging KBank’s digital banking platform. The company has since built a reputation among frequent travellers and globally mobile consumers for offering transparent, low-cost foreign exchange and cashless payment capabilities.

YouTrip’s technology enables users to exchange currency via the app in seconds, with spot wholesale exchange rates and no markups, and to pay internationally or withdraw cash from overseas ATMs under competitive conditions.

With the Australian launch, YouTrip is now building a local team covering operations, marketing, finance, compliance and customer support, positioning the country as a strategic springboard for further expansion across other high-travel, high digital-adoption markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

