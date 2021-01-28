Home News Youth, 16, who planned to attack 2 Woodlands mosques detained under ISA

Youth, 16, who planned to attack 2 Woodlands mosques detained under ISA

Investigation indicates he had acted alone and there was also no indication that he had tried to influence anyone

Photo: MHA

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 16-year-old Singaporean was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in December last year after he was found to have made “detailed plans” and preparations to conduct terrorist attacks with a machete against Muslims at two mosques.

According to a press release by the Internal Security Department (ISD) on Wednesday (Jan 27), the youth is a Protestant Christian of Indian ethnicity and was motivated by a strong antipathy towards Islam and a fascination with violence.

According to the ISD, he watched the live-streamed video of the terrorist attack on the two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019, and read the manifesto of the Christchurch attacker, Brenton Tarrant.

The young man watched propaganda-filled videos and came to the erroneous conclusion that ISIS represented Islam, and that Islam called on its followers to kill non-believers.

- Advertisement -

According to the ISD, he planned to carry out his attacks on March 15, 2021, the anniversary of the Christchurch attacks. He chose Assyafaah Mosque and Yusof Ishak Mosque as his targets because they were near his home.

He conducted online reconnaissance and research on both mosques to prepare for the attack.

He also intended to drive between the two attack sites and, therefore, devised a plan to procure a vehicle to use during the attack.

The youth also bought a tactical vest from an online platform, and intended to adorn the vest with right-wing extremist symbols, and modify it so that he could strap on his mobile device to live-stream the attack, just like Tarrant.

At the point of his arrest by ISD, the youth had found his choice machete on Carousell  but had yet to purchase it.

The ISD added that, in order to prepare himself for the knifing attack, the youth had watched YouTube videos, and was confident that he would be able to hit the arteries of his targets by randomly slashing at the neck and chest areas.

The ISD’s investigation to-date indicates that the youth had acted alone. There was also no indication that he had tried to influence anyone with his extreme outlook or involve others in his attack plans.

His immediate family and others in his social circles were not aware of his attack plans and the depth of his hatred for Islam.

The ISD urged the public to contact the ISD Counter-Terrorism Centre hotline at 1800-2626-473 if they had any information in this regard.

The public can also call 999, send an SMS to 71999, or use the “Report” function in the SGSecure application if they spot suspicious items or individuals. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Couple fined S$7,000 for trespassing and building on state land

Singapore — An architect and his wife have been prosecuted for trespassing and  building on state land. Tan Teck Siong and Cheah Mee Poh were fined a total of S$7,000 for building the main gate, driveway, walls, a fence and a part...
View Post
Featured News

Thankful guest who served SHN sends Red Bull drinks to staff at 23 hotels

Singapore—When they receive good service, people write thank you notes, or leave good reviews. But one woman, who works for energy drink company Red Bull, was so thankful for the excellent service she got while serving a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a...
View Post
Featured News

Mother of NSF complains that it is “damn ridiculous” that her son took so long to book out

The mother of an NSF took to social media complaining that her son took too long to book out of camp. In a post on Saturday (Jan 23) on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore, the woman wrote that she found it “damn...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore