‘You’re very rude!’ — Singaporean uncle steps in after Chinatown fruit vendor refuses to answer tourist’s question

SINGAPORE: After a vendor at Chinatown rather rudely refused to answer a question from a tourist about the fruit at her stall, an uncle intervened and answered the questions himself, and then castigated the seller for her bad attitude.

An Instagram user who goes by @sophisticated_beauty_868 on the platform appears to be from the United States. She visited Singapore recently, but unfortunately, had a run-in with the vendor that left a bad taste in her mouth.

“Among SINGAPORE, beautiful city, lies a BEAST. Welcome To CHINA TOWN. Highly UNRECOMMENDED,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

The video starts pleasantly enough, with the post author asking the vendor if she was ready to help her. The seller said yes and asked what she wanted.

When she pointed to a bag of green grapes, however, and asked the vendor what fruit it was, the vendor snapped back with, “You want to buy, or you want to ask?”

“I’m asking you because I don’t know what it is,” the woman explained, while a voice from a man off-camera said, “We want to ask.”

The vendor then pointed her finger and began to explain further that she would tell what the fruit was if the woman had money, which naturally upset the woman and her companions, one of whom said they should just leave.

Fortunately, this is where a silver-haired gentleman came in and, calmly shushing the vendor, proceeded to explain that the fruit was a type of grape. He even pointed to the sign showing the price of the grapes and that they were seedless.

“I wanted to know what that is,” the post author said, pointing to the grapes, but added that the vendor’s “attitude is very nasty.”

She also asked if the grapes came in smaller packages, but the vendor explained that they’re only sold per bag.

The woman was evidently thankful to the uncle, and her companions also thanked him, but they decided not to patronise the stall.

It appeared that the encounter would have ended there, but surprisingly, the vendor chimed in to say, “Yeah, he is very free for you,” referring to the helpful man.

He then grew irate, and he shouted “You’re very rude” at her.

She sassed back, saying, “You’re very good.”

They kept having this exchange with each other with louder and louder tones, to the point that the post author and her companions were laughing and trying to calm the situation down.

At one point, the man reminded the vendor that they were tourists and that she had no cause to disgrace herself with rudeness.

The woman thanked the uncle again as the video ended.

Her post has since gone viral, with many commenters commending the man for being so helpful.

“Love this uncle for standing up for them,” one wrote.

“The uncle is the hero! I am so sorry for your experience. This woman does not represent Singapore,” another chimed in.

“Protect this uncle at all costs,” added a third. /TISG

