‘You’re almost 30, why are you still at home?’: 28 yo local shares US friends ridicule him for living with parents

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Singaporean man who still lives with his parents has taken to social media to ask whether it’s actually common for people in their late 20s to stay at home even when they technically have the means to move out.

Writing on the r/asksgsubreddit, he shared that he earns a stable income and could easily rent a room if he wanted to. But despite having that option, he’s chosen to remain with his parents because, as he puts it, “Life is quite normal, there’s space, no one’s controlling me, and we all get along. I help with bills, I come and go freely, and it doesn’t feel like a child situation at all.”

The issue, however, is how his living situation is viewed by others. According to him, his friends from the US react as though he’s committing some sort of adult faux pas. “They’ll say stuff like Bro, you’re almost 30, why are you still at home?”

In Singapore, though, he feels the mindset is almost the complete opposite. Staying with your parents well into adulthood is common, practical, and culturally normal. “Our culture values family, housing prices are high, and honestly, HDB and cost-of-living realities make this normal. Plus, not everyone sees moving out at 18 as a badge of maturity,” he said.

“So I’m curious,” he asked fellow Singaporeans, “what’s the general vibe? Is it common for Singaporeans in their late 20s to still live with parents even if they can move out?”

“I’d be shocked if a single person moved out before 35.”

In the discussion thread, many users pointed out that living with one’s parents as an adult is very common in Singapore and advised the man to simply ignore his friends’ remarks.

“Why do you care so much about what others think? If you truly want to have a happier life, ignore what others think and don’t seek validation from others. Just do YOUR way. It is YOUR life,” one user said.

“They laugh and mock at your choices? Then it shows their character and toxicity. Why would you want to hang out with these people then?”

To reassure the man, some users also shared their experiences. One said, “Actually, I find it pretty common among my peers for single people to live with their parents until they’re 35. I’d be shocked if a single person moved out before 35. Can’t compare it with the US (or even Malaysia) where the country is so big, and you have to move out if you work in the next state.”

Another added, “My friend in his 40s still lives with his parent. I even have friends who are married (some with kids too) still live with their parents. So it’s perfectly fine. Not like you are a free-loader.”

“In my honest opinion, never rent a place to stay unless no other choice. Buy a house instead. A simple 2-room HDB or 1BR condo unit (if you can finance it) is also better than throwing away your monthly expenses on rent. Investing in property is a good way to achieve financial freedom in future also.”

