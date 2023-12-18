Lifestyle

Young TikTokers unable to get corporate jobs, some blaming slow economy 

ByAsir F

December 18, 2023
young-tiktokers-unable-to-get-corporate-jobs,-some-blaming-slow-economy 

jobs

The younger generation in America are currently facing a problem where they’re unable to get a job. This is probably due to the country’s slower economy which could be attributed to Bidenomics. Furthermore, it seems that TikTokers are complaining about this issue on social media. 

Business Insider states, young adults on TikTok, representing Gen Z and millennials, are venting their job market frustrations, highlighting the challenge of securing well-paying corporate positions in the US during 2023. 

Alison Johnson, a fitness influencer, criticized America in a viral TikTok video, bemoaning her $80,000 debt from a business marketing degree while earning more serving sushi. She criticized the demand for experience despite holding a degree as her sole qualification. Other TikTokers echo her sentiment. 

Anna Mae Wood, with a decade of diverse experience, shared her struggle to secure a job aligning with her value in an economy where $18 an hour falls short. Natasha, an HR professional, lamented the scarcity of job opportunities amid a recession and inflation, citing AI and ghost job postings. 

X users discuss the current problems with jobs and the economy

Ironically, the opposite is happening for the elderly. Apparently, their retirement age is being pushed back further and further. Just a few decades ago, it would be common to see individuals retiring in their mid 50s. But now, the trend shows that people will start retiring at around 70-years-old. 

Unfortunately for the TikTokers, all age groups are feeling the brunt of the hard times we are facing right now. The average American is currently facing higher bill payments and a lack of job openings are one of the few reasons. Some users feel that this is merely stagflation but that too could be dangerous if it’s left unchecked. 

Read More News

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s foundation and christmas treat to community

The post Young TikTokers unable to get corporate jobs, some blaming slow economy  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Thailand’s luxury market set to surpass Singapore in 2024, projected to reach $4.93 billion as wealthy shoppers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar flock to Bangkok

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Not everyone is charmed when Japanese traveller dons SIA’s iconic sarong kebaya on flight, but crew says it’s no problem

October 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

31 yo SG manager seeks advice on “dealing with the guilt of making unpopular decisions at work”

October 4, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

Thailand’s luxury market set to surpass Singapore in 2024, projected to reach $4.93 billion as wealthy shoppers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar flock to Bangkok

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Xi Jinping says rough seas ahead for China as the country celebrates its 75th anniversary

October 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy

Homebuyers beware: Are you overpaying for your million-dollar home?

October 4, 2024 Gemma Iso
Law

Singapore consultancy firm recovers S$58K from business email scam with help from Singapore police, UAE, and Interpol

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.