SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean recently shared her frustrating job interview experience on r/askSingapore, revealing she was “grilled on technical knowledge, which wasn’t even taught in university”.

In her post, she explained that the interviewers bombarded her with questions about topics she had never encountered in her studies, alongside some subjects she had learned before but was a bit rusty on.

She also mentioned that every time she tried to answer, they kept cutting her off, which she found frustrating, especially since they seemed to expect knowledge she had never been taught.

To make matters worse, at one point, they even told her to “slow down” with stern expressions, despite her not feeling she was speaking too quickly. She found it odd that the interviewers went through every tiny detail on her CV rather than just skimming through it like most companies do.

What troubled her the most was that none of her friends had experienced such intense questioning in their interviews

“I can’t tell whether the company is a red flag for all that or if I’m just traumatised,” she said. “Though the interview did end on a more positive note, we joked around and I asked questions, which they encouraged me to keep doing.”

She later asked other forum members if they also thought the company could be a red flag based on her experience.

“All their questions are to determine whether you are a fit for them or not”

In the comments, many Singaporean Redditors disagreed with her perspective, stating that thorough technical questioning was a standard part of the hiring process, particularly for roles in technical fields.

One Redditor explained, “This isn’t a red flag; it’s a green flag. Companies that test their interviewees, rather than just chit-chat, generally have higher expectations of their candidates and are probably already teamed up with equally competent members.”

Another shared, “It’s quite common to have technical tests during interviews; in fact, most of the interviews I’ve attended included them.”

A third user said, “There is nothing about this interview that even suggests a ‘red flag’ for the company. It just sounds like you did not come prepared and flunked the interview. Instead of blaming the interviewers, use this as a lesson to be better prepared for future interviews.”

A fourth added, “Employers don’t expect you to know everything. What they are more looking for is personality and culture fit. All their questions are to determine whether you are a fit for them or not.”

Technical questions in job interviews

According to Indeed, it’s common for employers to throw some technical questions your way during job interviews, particularly if the job needs specific skills. These questions are designed to assess your knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and how well you think on your feet.

Here’s a rundown of the types of questions you may encounter:

Behavioural questions – These focus on your past experiences and how you’ve handled various situations. Employers want to see your work ethic, how you work with others, and how you tackle challenges. For example, they may ask, “Do you prefer working alone or in a team?”

Situational questions – These questions check how you’d handle hypothetical workplace situations. They help interviewers gauge your decision-making skills. A common question could be, “What would you do if you were asked to complete a task you weren’t sure how to do?”

Education questions – Employers usually want to know about your technical training and education and how it has prepared you for the job you’re applying for. Expect questions like, “How has your education equipped you for this role? And how do you keep your technical skills and knowledge updated?”

Technical questions – These assess your industry know-how and the ability to apply what you’ve learned in real-life situations. You might be asked to solve a problem, explain a concept, or demonstrate a specific skill. For instance, they could ask, “When is it suitable to denormalise database design?”

