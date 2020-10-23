Young Singaporean who denigrated Indians in racist TikTok video sparks outrage

- Advertisement -

A young netizen has sparked intense outrage online after posting a TikTok video, in which he denigrates Indians as “smelly” and “bad”.

In the video, the netizen – whose username is @iloveyouforeverjulie – provided five reasons as to why he would never date Indian girls. He first claims that all Indian girls are “very rude,” “very bad” and “like to do bad things,” before calling Indian families and households “smelly.” He said:

“Indian house are very smelly – don’t know they put what thing and their house are so smelly. I don’t know what Indian use for perfume because they spray on their body and they’re so smelly – I don’t like. I smell the Indian perfume ah, I fell want to vomit leh.”

Pretending to gag, the netizen said, “If you got hurt ah, sorry. I don’t like you, I hate you.” He went on to warn Indian girls not to disturb him or his girlfriend before declaring that he and his girlfriend love each other forever.

Although the netizen’s TikTok account has since been made private, the video is going viral after it was re-posted on other social media and forum sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Reddit. It is also circulating on messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. The video drew nearly 124,000 reactions in one Instagram account.

Netizens responding to the video were appalled at how casually the young man expresses such racist views and asked the Singapore Police Force to look into the matter and take action against the netizen for stirring hatred between the races.

Some others suggested that the netizen could be retaliating against bullies and needs to be taught that he should neither hold such views nor broadcast them online.

