Saturday, October 4, 2025
Young motorcyclist sent to hospital unconscious after bike skids at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old motorcyclist was left unconscious after a serious accident that took place in front of Tuas Checkpoint on Saturday afternoon (28 June).

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at approximately 3:25pm. Preliminary investigations suggest that the motorcycle had skidded while travelling along the road approaching the checkpoint.

A photograph circulating on social media, shared by a Facebook user who captured a screenshot from the Checkpoints.sg mobile app, shows the motorcycle lying on its side across a lane. Debris from the vehicle was strewn across the road.

In the same image, a man believed to be the rider can be seen lying motionless near the road shoulder. Several police officers and checkpoint staff were present at the scene, attending to the injured man and directing traffic around the site.

The rider was conveyed to the hospital unconscious.

Investigations are ongoing.

