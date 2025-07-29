Young motorcyclist sent to hospital after 83-year-old woman loses control of car at Clementi

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old female motorcyclist was injured in a traffic accident involving two cars and a motorcycle in Clementi on Sunday evening (Jul 27).

The incident occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. and involved a khaki-coloured vehicle driven by an 83-year-old woman, a black sedan, and the motorcyclist. According to eyewitness accounts and police confirmation, the elderly driver allegedly lost control of her car, rear-ended the black sedan, and then struck the motorcyclist.

Eyewitness Ms Xiao, a Xiaohongshu user who was at the scene, described the accident as “terrifying.” She said the khaki car appeared to veer forward uncontrollably before crashing into the black sedan, then careening into the motorcyclist.

“The motorcyclist looked seriously injured and couldn’t get up at all,” Ms Xiao shared online, posting photos of the aftermath. One image shows the khaki car with its front crumpled against a roadside pillar, while the motorcycle can be seen lying on its side near the pavement, with debris littering the surrounding area.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that officers responded to the accident at 6:35 pm and that the motorcyclist was conscious as she was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The 83-year-old driver is assisting the police. Investigations are ongoing.