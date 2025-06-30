Young man praying in sign language at mum’s grave in Malaysia wins internet’s heart

SINGAPORE: She may be gone, but Hafizi Hamdan’s mum is far from forgotten by him. The 25-year-old visits her grave once a week, pouring his heart out in prayer, and, as Mr Hafizi is deaf, he does so in sign language.

A video of the Seremban resident praying in sign language was captured by his aunt, who posted a six-second clip earlier this month.

The video of a young man’s longing for his mum has since gotten over 3.7 million views on TikTok, with many users on the platform praising him for his devotion to her.

Mr Hafizi’s aunt, 40-year-old Hasmalina Ahmad, wrote in a comment on her TikTok post that her nephew has been deaf and mute since he was a child.

Last year, his mum Salawati Ahmad succumbed to ovarian cancer, and he now lives with his grandmother next door to Ms Hasmalina’s house. Every Friday, however, he visits the grave of his mother at Kampung Mahang Islamic Cemetery, and she accompanies him.

Mdm Hasmalina also asked TikTok users to pray for her nephew.

“My mother passed away on August 21 last year, and after my mother was gone, it was really lonely. I miss my mother, even now because we were close and that’s why I always visit my mother’s grave.

“Every time I visit the grave, I pray for my mother and in the video that went viral, I recite al-Fatihah before saying goodbye,” Mr Hafizi was quoted as saying in Harian Metro, with whom he communicated via WhatsApp.

Ms Hasmalina, who is the sister of Mr Hafizi’s mum, also spoke to Harian Metro, expressing how surprised she was that the video had gone viral, as she had not expected that it would touch so many hearts.

She added that her nephew is now working diligently with her at a canteen and described him as someone who enjoys doing things on his own. Almost every Friday, however, they visit her late sister’s grave together.

“He will pray for his mother in sign language… it seems he still misses her and even now he remembers his mother every time he eats his mother’s favourite food,” she added.

Her video has since gotten over 3,000 comments, with many TikTok users saying that it made them miss their own parents.

“Don’t make me cry, sis,” one wrote. /TISG

Read also: The late Barbie Hsu’s husband visits her grave daily and has lost 12kg since her death