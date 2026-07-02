6 weeks’ jail for Filipino tourist who filmed upskirt videos in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Filipino male who was on a visit to Singapore in November 2025 has been given a jail sentence of six weeks for filming upskirt videos of six women.

Twenty-seven-year-old Usi Christian Jior Orlino was charged with six counts of voyeurism. According to reporting from Shin Min Daily News, Orlino pleaded guilty to three of the counts, and the other three were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

At the time of the incident, he was on vacation in Singapore and was staying with his girlfriend. On November 6, 2025, he took videos of six different women at the Chinatown Point mall and the MRT station at Outram Park, all within three hours.

The first clip was recorded at 6:48 p.m., while the last one took place at 9:00 p.m., according to AsiaOne, based on the charge sheets for Orlando’s case.

The report added that for one of the instances, the Filipino national had put his mobile phone under a woman’s skirt at BreadTalk at Chinatown Point and took a video that lasted over half a minute. In another, he filmed a 17-second video at the mall’s Watson’s outlet.

Orsino was finally caught in the act of filming a woman at the MRT platform at Outram Park when two people who saw him taking another upskirt video apprehended him and alerted the staff at the station.

When the police arrived, they immediately arrested Orsino after seeing that he had also taken similar videos earlier that day.

Unfortunately, Orsino is not the first, nor even just the second, man from the Philippines to have committed voyeurism in Singapore. In 2017, a 45-year-old Filipino engineer, Angelo Salvador Afable Beltran, was caught taking videos of a woman’s legs while on the platform of the Jurong East MRT Station. As in Orsino’s case, when the police arrived and examined Beltran’s phone, other upskirt videos were found. Furthermore, obscene videos were also found on Beltran’s computer.

Beltran, who had worked for Procter & Gamble in Singapore since 2011, lost his job and received a 10-week jail sentence. Afterwards, he and his family returned to the Philippines.

According to Asia Times, another Filipino named Jan Benedict Mendoza Fuellas was sent to jail for four months after he was seen trying to take an upskirt video at an MRT station in April 2017. The authorities later found 38 similar videos in his possession. /TISG

Read also: Man caught taking upskirt videos at Balestier last month suspected to be the same person who took pictures at Bugis years ago?