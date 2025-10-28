// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook.com
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Young man praised for wiping up tea spill on MRT using his own T-shirt

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A passenger shared a photo on social media, showing how a young man mopped spilt tea on the MRT using his T-shirt. He was praised for his “civic-mindedness.” 

On the Facebook group Singapore MRT System, a netizen named Julie Tan wrote: “This young man actually took his spare T-shirt to mop up spilled drink from an Indian passenger.” 

She also stated that she was sharing the incident to commend the young man for his “excellent and exceptional civic consciousness.”

The post garnered more than 700 comments and more than 300 shares, with netizens sharing their thoughts and opinions on the matter

One netizen commented that although the post highlighted the kindness of the youth, it had several issues. “Firstly, we shouldn’t judge others for not assisting — we don’t know their reasons. Secondly, mentioning race is unnecessary. The focus should simply be on the positive act itself, rather than shaming the passengers who didn’t help,” the comment stated. 

See also  Amos Yee's grandfather says they haven't spoken in 3 years, wishes to see his grandson again

Another comment reminded everyone that there is a reason why food and drinks are not allowed on MRTs and buses, and why fines exist. 

“MRT staff need to deploy people on board to check those drinking, eating & spilling, pass urine, etc.,” a related comment said. 

A netizen also commended the parents of the young man by stating, “Well brought up young man. Kudos to his parents, too, for investing time, love and patience in their children. I hope more families can take the time to nurture their children similarly, too.” 

“So Heartwarming to know there are still kind and civic-minded people out there,” another comment declared. 

However, despite the commendable behaviour of the young man, some netizens faulted the post for bringing up race. 

“Though the action by the ‘culprit’ is definitely condemnable and the action taken by the kind passenger in cleaning the mess, commendable, this post will be reported for the racist intones it has,” a comment said. 

See also  What fake animal is this Media Literacy Council?

“There is no one race or nationality that is better than the other!…. Let’s all not be judgmental and be clear on this….being caring and responsible is in one’s inner-self!….no doubt, upbringing plays a part,” another comment stated.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Chinese woman claims her salary was withheld in ‘Singapore Job Scam’; warns others to be cautious

SINGAPORE: A Chinese woman has taken to social media...

24 years’ jail for man who raped his own daughter after being urged to do so by Filipina helper GF

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old American man has been sentenced to...

Mandatory treatment order given to Singaporean who pushed security officer at MRT station, causing head injury

SINGAPORE: A mandatory treatment order (MTO) for two years...

SG woman, 27, faces charges for evading over S$370K income tax

SINGAPORE: The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) said...

Business

Singapore Politics

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

© The Independent Singapore

// //