SINGAPORE: A fight between a man and a woman on a train last week went viral when it was posted over social media.

The incident occurred on the train toward Outram Park Station and was posted on a Facebook page called Got Away Vlogs by a commuter who was present during the fight. It has since gotten 1.1 million views.

“Just in: Anyone know what’s going on, but as soon as I aboard on the train at Outram Park Station, I saw this argument which is very annoying to all passengers,” wrote the post author, who goes by @sangotaway on TikTok and Instagram.

The argument appeared to begin when a woman, together with others travelling with her, was staring at the map inside the train cabin. Many have surmised that the woman and her companions are visitors from China.

For some reason, this seemed to annoy the man, who grew surly and raised his voice at them, asking them what they wanted. The woman replied that the map was posted near him, and since it was a public place, they were looking at it.

The man got even more upset and asked her, “Where were your eyes looking?!”

He went on to slap the LED screen and asked her if she could not look at it. By this time, she grew irate and shouted at him to ask, “Is that a map?” She also pointed to the map, pointing out it was there for people to peruse.

The man told her that if he were not out with his daughter, he would “go all out with you.” He also called the woman and her companions, which included at least one child, problematic.

The woman told him, “You make a shame of yourself and the Singaporeans.”

Some commenters on the post said they sided with the woman, pointing out that she needed to see the map to determine where to alight. One wrote, “The grandpa is looking for trouble. He has nothing to do.”

Others wondered why the old man was so unfriendly. “He misunderstood, but when corrected, he chose to double down. People can’t stand being wrong,” a Reddit user pointed out. /TISG

Read also: Photo of MRT 30 years apart causes Singaporeans to look back to the train’s “glory days” of no crowding or breakdowns, even during peak hours