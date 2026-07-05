Yishun hawkers say they keep their nasi lemak at S$2 so elderly residents don’t go hungry

SINGAPORE: In spite of paying a high rental rate, a couple who own a food stall in Yishun are still selling nasi lemak at the low price of S$2, just to ensure that the elderly and others who may be struggling can afford it.

In a video posted on Instagram on June 29, the proprietor of Indonesian Selera Corner at 101 Yishun Ave 5 in the Chong Pang area, Sakdiah Abdul Latiff, said that her stall is selling nasi lemak with fish and chicken for S$2.

According to reporting from Berita Harian, Mdm Sakdiah and her husband, Reban Karan, spend S$10,000 a month on rental rates alone.

She then urged others in Singapore to help spread the word about her video, as many online may not be aware of their offers.

In her video, she first showed their “old-school” nasi lemak with yellow snapper fish, beans, egg, cucumber, and sambal, adding that the sambal can be served separately so children can enjoy it too. She then showed their nasi lemak with chicken, egg, anchovies, peanuts, and sambal.

“You know that in the Yishun area there are many elderly, many struggling, who can afford this nasi lemak for only S$2. We have been selling it for a long time, but people online don’t know. So for those grinding hard, you can order our S$2 nasi lemak. If you’re tightening your belt, this is for you,” Mdm Sakdiah said.

Additionally, to give diners more value, she promised to add another item to the nasi lemak packs if the post reaches 1,000 shares.

“Although the profit margin is very small, we maintain this low price to ensure that anyone can still afford to buy our nasi lemak.

“We can still make money tomorrow; we just want to ensure that groups like the elderly and large families still have cheap food options,” Mr Reban told Berita Harian.

Commenters on the post had good things to say about the stall and its owners.

“I always eat here. Price is affordable to buy. This sister is really kind,” wrote an Instagram user.

Others, meanwhile, wished the stall well, with some asking about delivery orders and directions to 101 Yishun. /TISG

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