Yet another woman tries to chope parking space with her body; tells other motorist she’ll call police

SINGAPORE: A woman was caught on camera insisting on saving — or chope-ing— a parking space at Geylang earlier this week, and the video of her arguing with the motorist who wanted the spot went viral.

It also drew jeers from netizens, especially as the woman told the motorist that she would call the police.

A clip of the incident, which occurred at Geylang Lorong 39, was posted on the Singapore Road Accidents’ Facebook page on Wednesday (Aug 27). It has since been viewed over 1.2 million times and commented on by many.

It showed the woman, clad in a navy blue shirt, standing in the parking space. A young man, allegedly her son, also stands nearby, but not actually in the space.

When the motorist approached her, she signalled that the space was taken and that he should go. However, they would not and merely kept blasting their horn.

The woman paid no heed but turned her back on the car.

When the motorist kept on blasting the car horn, the woman turned toward them again, and by this time, she had her phone to her ear.

According to the person who posted the video, the woman kept scolding their mother, and so they decided to confront her. Speaking in Chinese, the woman asked why they were filming her.

“I have told you I am standing here and my car is coming,” she said firmly. A few seconds later, sounding more exasperated, she beckoned to the young man to call 999, the emergency number in Singapore for the Police.

She told her son that she was being filmed, before addressing the post author, “You are not allowed to film me,” and ordering him to delete everything that he had filmed.

The woman then directs her son again to call the police, although the young man does not seem very eager to do so.

Finally, the woman’s husband arrives and accuses the post author of bullying “young kids and women.”

The post author keeps on filming the encounter, which upsets the woman further, and she tells her son to film the post author.

Interestingly, the police allegedly came, but things did not turn out the way the woman in navy blue wanted them to.

“After that, the police came and asked them to apologise to me, but they refused (as expected),” the post author added.

