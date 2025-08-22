Woman who stood in parking space to chope it yells at driver, flashes middle finger

SINGAPORE: An argument ensued between a woman who wanted to reserve a parking space and a motorist who wanted to park there. Not only did they engage in heated words, but the woman also ended up holding up her middle finger, and her action was caught on camera.

A video of the incident was posted on the Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Thursday morning (Aug 21). It was simply captioned with “Woman blocking parking lot.”

The area where she wanted to park has since been identified as an HDB estate at Hougang Street 21 in Kovan.

The video shows a woman in light green shoes and sunglasses standing in a parking space, even as a vehicle was seen trying to back up into the spot.

The said woman can then be heard saying, “I’m standing here, she want to hit me (sic).”

However, the person in the car attempting to park says, “I cannot move.”

This occurs as the sound of honking horns can be heard in the background.

When asked to move, the woman in blue again says, “No, she wants to hit me, you know, ridiculous.”

Exasperated, someone else answers back with “Then you own the car park, is it?”

But things escalated when the woman in blue told the driver of the car, “You go back to China, cao ni ma de ni,” which means “woe be to your mother”. Ouch.

And as the video ends, the woman makes the rude gesture at the camera.

Netizens commenting on the Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 video were squarely on the side of the motorist who wanted to park, finding fault with the woman in the blue dress.

“Just press the honk until she leaves,” one advised.

“I just say ‘shame on you,” wrote another, while a commenter wrote, “Ask her to buy her own parking.”

Several others said they would have just parked in front of her, which meant that the person she was reserving the space for would be blocked. A few recommended that the next time something like this happens, the police should be called in.

One netizen took a more serious view, writing, “To address the issue of carpark choping practices, the government should legislate that choping parking spaces is a punishable offence. This could involve imposing fines or, in more severe cases, putting them in jail! Such measures would help deter this unacceptable behaviour.” /TISG

