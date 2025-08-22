// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 22, 2025
32.5 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Woman who stood in parking space to chope it yells at driver, flashes middle finger

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: An argument ensued between a woman who wanted to reserve a parking space and a motorist who wanted to park there. Not only did they engage in heated words, but the woman also ended up holding up her middle finger, and her action was caught on camera.

A video of the incident was posted on the Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Thursday morning (Aug 21). It was simply captioned with “Woman blocking parking lot.”

The area where she wanted to park has since been identified as an HDB estate at Hougang Street 21 in Kovan.

The video shows a woman in light green shoes and sunglasses standing in a parking space, even as a vehicle was seen trying to back up into the spot.

The said woman can then be heard saying, “I’m standing here, she want to hit me (sic).”

However, the person in the car attempting to park says, “I cannot move.”

See also  Safety first approach or ‘damage control’? New SIA measures after turbulence on SQ321 flight sparks debate

This occurs as the sound of honking horns can be heard in the background.

When asked to move, the woman in blue again says, “No, she wants to hit me, you know, ridiculous.”

Exasperated, someone else answers back with “Then you own the car park, is it?”

But things escalated when the woman in blue told the driver of the car, “You go back to China, cao ni ma de ni,” which means “woe be to your mother”. Ouch.

And as the video ends, the woman makes the rude gesture at the camera.

Netizens commenting on the Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 video were squarely on the side of the motorist who wanted to park, finding fault with the woman in the blue dress.

“Just press the honk until she leaves,” one advised.

“I just say ‘shame on you,” wrote another, while a commenter wrote, “Ask her to buy her own parking.”

See also  Unemployed local IT professional has to unfairly compete for job with foreigners?

Several others said they would have just parked in front of her, which meant that the person she was reserving the space for would be blocked. A few recommended that the next time something like this happens, the police should be called in.

One netizen took a more serious view, writing, “To address the issue of carpark choping practices, the government should legislate that choping parking spaces is a punishable offence. This could involve imposing fines or, in more severe cases, putting them in jail! Such measures would help deter this unacceptable behaviour.” /TISG

Read also: Woman stands outside Mustafa Centre to chope parking space, yells ‘Reserved, reserved!’ when other vehicles move close

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporeans dominate Johor’s tourist arrivals, with over 11 million visits in 7 months

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporeans are leading the charge when it...

‘Cheaper to take a helicopter?’: Grab users react to fare glitch showing RM4,000 rides

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Recently, some Grab users in Malaysia and Singapore...

Tourist who rescued 4-year-old boy at hotel swimming pool is sought by grateful mum

SINGAPORE: A woman whose young son nearly drowned in...

Koh Poh Koon thanks local delivery riders for supporting MOM’s efforts to catch illegal workers

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Aug 18), Senior Minister of State...

Business

From HDB dreams to Aussie doubts, Singaporean asks, ‘Should I stay or go home?’

SINGAPORE: For many, the idea of starting fresh in...

Johor courts analysts from Maybank, Singapore firms to reinforce investor confidence in JS-SEZ

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is making sure investors stay confident...

Johor Menteri Besar reassures investors: Johor has sufficient water and power for SEZ growth

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi...

‘Huge disconnect’: 22-year-old fresh grad struggles to bond with colleagues twice his age

SINGAPORE: Landing your first corporate job usually feels like...

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore