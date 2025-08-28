Yet another Singaporean driver caught pumping RON95 petrol in Malaysia and gets confronted by local

MALAYSIA: A Singapore-registered car owner was left embarrassed after he was caught pumping RON95 petrol in Malaysia, an act prohibited under Malaysian law. This is the third time in recent weeks a Singaporean has been caught on camera doing so.

The latest incident took place on Monday (Aug 25) at a petrol station and was captured in a 53-second video posted by TikTok user @/\_izzulislam.

The TikTok video showed the driver filling up his vehicle when a Malaysian man approached and calmly stopped him from continuing. The driver appeared visibly uncomfortable. After a brief exchange, the Malaysian walked away shaking his head.

The Singaporean driver did not argue; he quietly stopped refuelling, replaced the fuel cap, collected his receipt, and drove away.

Foreign vehicles are not allowed to purchase RON95 petrol in Malaysia as it is heavily subsidised for locals. Currently, only petrol station operators face penalties of up to RM1 million (about S$304,015) in fines or a three-year jail term if they are caught selling RON95 to foreigners.

While foreign vehicle owners themselves are not punishable under the present law, Johor politicians and petrol dealers have been urging Putrajaya to amend the law so that foreign motorists who flout the rule can also face penalties.

The video has since spread online, sparking discussion about how the driver managed to obtain the fuel in the first place. One viewer asked, “Didn’t the cashier notice?” while another suggested that the driver may have bypassed checks by paying electronically, “He probably just used a credit card and swiped.”