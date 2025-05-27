Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Yet another senior citizen found dead at the foot of an HDB block, no foul play suspected

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old woman has reportedly passed away after falling from a block at Yishun Ring Road on Sunday (25 May) morning.

An eyewitness reported spotting four police cars and two black police vans near Block 115A Yishun Ring Road on Sunday afternoon. He told citizen journalism portal Stomp, “They lifted a body onto the stretcher with white plastic covering it, but the wind lifted the plastic a little, and I saw it was an Indian lady wearing a sari.”

Calling the sight heartbreaking, the eyewitness added, “There was a lot of blood around the area. It was really sad and tragic. I hope the family will have closure soon.”

The police have since confirmed that they were alerted to a case of fall from height at about 10:30 a.m. A spokesman said, “A 63-year-old woman was found motionless at the foot of the said block and was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.”

While investigations are ongoing, the spokesman noted that the police does not suspect foul play based on a preliminary probe.

This latest case comes less than a week after another 63-year-old was found dead at the foot of Block 76 Telok Blangah Drive on the night of May 20. The man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block around 10 pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said at the time that preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Counselling helplines

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.

