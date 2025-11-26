// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
31.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Optus
Photo: Google Maps
Business
Less than 1 min.Read

Yet another emergency call outage hits Singtel’s Optus as vandals cut fibre

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: Australian telco Optus has reported yet another emergency call outage on Wednesday morning (Nov 26), believed to have been caused by vandals attempting to steal copper.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Optus said an “aerial fibre break” could be responsible and that the matter was being investigated. The outage affected around 14,000 users near Melbourne.

The disruption comes just two months after Singapore’s Singtel-owned telco company suffered consecutive outages that hit Triple Zero, Australia’s emergency hotline, which were linked to four deaths.

On its website, the company said, “Customers will only be able to call emergency services if they are within coverage of another mobile network or are able to call via WiFi.”

Optus spokesperson Jane McNamara told ABC Radio Melbourne that the company believes no emergency calls were disrupted this time. She said that they have photo evidence showing a cut had been made, adding that the copper has been removed from the pit.

See also  What Asia’s top firms are doing to take care of the needs of their female executives

“We have contacted Victoria Police,” she said. /TISG

Read also: Singtel sells about 0.8% stake in Airtel for S$1.5B

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

More than 20 former Gong Cha Singapore staff now working at new bubble tea brand Cai Ca

SINGAPORE: More than 20 full-time staff who previously worked...
Asia

Thailand warns ASEAN will struggle to re-engage Myanmar even after elections

BANGKOK: Thailand’s foreign minister offered a sobering dose of...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

More than 20 former Gong Cha Singapore staff now working at new bubble tea brand Cai Ca

SINGAPORE: More than 20 full-time staff who previously worked...

China exports economic woes to Singapore and beyond?

A viral video by Singaporean finance educator, Loo Cheng...

Singapore requires Apple and Google to take measures to curb government impersonation scams on iMessage and Google Messages

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has directed Apple...

Amazon directs its engineers to use Kiro over rival AI coding tools

Amazon has directed its engineers to use its own...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //