Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Yet another elderly Singaporean collapses in JB; netizens rally to locate his family

MALAYSIA: An elderly Singaporean man was discovered lying unconscious along Jalan Ah Fook in Johor Bahru earlier this week, after collapsing.

According to a widely shared Facebook post in the group Both Checkpoint Sharing Station, the man appeared to be alone at the time of the incident. A photo of his Singapore NRIC, circulated by concerned netizens, revealed that his surname is Ang and that he was born in China.

He was quickly attended to by Malaysian emergency responders and taken to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for medical treatment.

“Does anyone know him? He fell on Jalan Ah Fook and has been sent to Tun Aminah Hospital,” read the original post accompanying a photo of the man.

One particular image posted by a passerby showed the elderly man wearing a key around his waist that appeared to belong to a Mercedes vehicle, leading some to speculate that he may have been driving alone into Johor when he suffered a sudden medical emergency.

One netizen confirmed that the man’s passport had been handed over to Malaysian authorities at the scene. Others expressed hope that the viral post would reach the man’s relatives or friends.

In a separate incident that took place just last week, a 70-year-old man collapsed and died of a heart attack by the roadside in Kluang, Johor.

An eyewitness said the man had been sitting alone on a portable chair he had brought with him when he appeared to suddenly feel unwell and collapsed to the ground. Bystanders immediately called for emergency assistance, but he could not be revived.

Police have classified the case as sudden death due to a heart attack.

