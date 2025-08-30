// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 30, 2025
28.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: MetMalaysia FB
Malaysia
Less than 1 min.Read

Yet another earthquake hits Johor, 5th in 6 days

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Johor was shaken by yet another earthquake early Friday morning (Aug 29), less than 12 hours after a tremor shook the state on Thursday. This is the fifth earthquake in the region in just six days.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported that a 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck at 4:24 a.m., located 22km northeast of Segamat at a depth of 10km. Tremors were felt in parts of Johor, though no damage has been reported so far.

Just hours later, at 6:13 a.m., a weaker 2.8-magnitude quake was also recorded in the state.

Friday’s seismic activity comes on the heels of a 2.5-magnitude tremor that struck Johor on Thursday (Aug 28), adding to a string of earthquakes that began earlier in the week. On Wednesday, a 3.2-magnitude quake was recorded 18km south of Segamat at a depth of 10km.

Johor’s series of tremors started with a 2.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday (Aug 24). Experts say the unusual seismic activity indicates the need for detailed studies to determine whether an inactive fault in the region has been reactivated or if it is linked to another fault system.

See also  Malaysia’s new transport policy to boost connectivity and modern shopping trends

The local authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore