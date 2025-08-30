Yet another earthquake hits Johor, 5th in 6 days

MALAYSIA: Johor was shaken by yet another earthquake early Friday morning (Aug 29), less than 12 hours after a tremor shook the state on Thursday. This is the fifth earthquake in the region in just six days.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported that a 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck at 4:24 a.m., located 22km northeast of Segamat at a depth of 10km. Tremors were felt in parts of Johor, though no damage has been reported so far.

Just hours later, at 6:13 a.m., a weaker 2.8-magnitude quake was also recorded in the state.

Friday’s seismic activity comes on the heels of a 2.5-magnitude tremor that struck Johor on Thursday (Aug 28), adding to a string of earthquakes that began earlier in the week. On Wednesday, a 3.2-magnitude quake was recorded 18km south of Segamat at a depth of 10km.

Johor’s series of tremors started with a 2.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday (Aug 24). Experts say the unusual seismic activity indicates the need for detailed studies to determine whether an inactive fault in the region has been reactivated or if it is linked to another fault system.

The local authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation.