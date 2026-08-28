// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 28, 2026
32 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photo: Magnific (formerly Freepik/for illustration purposes only) )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

‘Yes, high stress is a part of work in Singapore’: Netizens discuss working life

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Singapore is a country well known for having a fast and busy work culture. This may seem pretty intense to people who are planning to work in the country, and it really requires a lot of research and discernment on whether one is ready to face cultural changes and expectations.

With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit: “Is working in Singapore really intense? Are a lot of people stressed out?” The netizen admitted that he/she is planning to study in the country, and wanted to have a glimpse of what the work culture is like. 

“I have heard that Singaporeans are really hardworking and passionate about their jobs, but also endure a lot of stress and have very hectic lives,” the netizen declared. 

He/she also stated that Singapore ranks highly worldwide when it comes to worker stress and burnout, and is seeking clarity from other people’s experiences. 

This question sparked a very interesting discussion in the comments section, where others shared their thoughts and opinions. One commenter stated: “Yes, high stress is a part of work in Singapore.” 

Another commenter shared that no matter what level you are at work, everything comes with its own set of stresses, especially when the workload differs from one industry to another. Moreover, others claimed that the stress in the workplace depends on what nationalities they are working with. 

“There are intense work places. There are also chill workplaces. Some people are stressed out. Some people are not. Same with any other country,” a netizen remarked. 

One more netizen declared that hw/she would rather be stressed with a job, rather than being stressed without a job. 

“In general, yes (it is stressful), but there are always exceptions if you get lucky,” a comment concluded. 

It is true that there are demanding workplaces in Singapore, but at the end of the day, daily work stress highly depends on one’s work industry, company culture, and personal coping techniques.

Navigating the corporate landscape in a foreign country might be challenging, especially in a busy work culture like Singapore, but it is a better opportunity to learn more about the realities of working in a fast-paced environment and to grow more competitive in one’s career. 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

‘We forget how lucky we are to be born in Singapore’: Local says life here offers a rare head start

“Honestly, I think we live in one of the best countries, in one of the best periods of human history. Sometimes, I think we forget how lucky we are to be born in Singapore,” he said.
Singapore News

Bilahari Kausikan says Singapore needs new approach to integrating immigrants in age of technology

The former diplomat says immigration has changed fundamentally because people can remain connected to their home countries through technology.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityIn the Hood
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks