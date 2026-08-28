‘Yes, high stress is a part of work in Singapore’: Netizens discuss working life

SINGAPORE: Singapore is a country well known for having a fast and busy work culture. This may seem pretty intense to people who are planning to work in the country, and it really requires a lot of research and discernment on whether one is ready to face cultural changes and expectations.

With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit: “Is working in Singapore really intense? Are a lot of people stressed out?” The netizen admitted that he/she is planning to study in the country, and wanted to have a glimpse of what the work culture is like.

“I have heard that Singaporeans are really hardworking and passionate about their jobs, but also endure a lot of stress and have very hectic lives,” the netizen declared.

He/she also stated that Singapore ranks highly worldwide when it comes to worker stress and burnout, and is seeking clarity from other people’s experiences.

This question sparked a very interesting discussion in the comments section, where others shared their thoughts and opinions. One commenter stated: “Yes, high stress is a part of work in Singapore.”

Another commenter shared that no matter what level you are at work, everything comes with its own set of stresses, especially when the workload differs from one industry to another. Moreover, others claimed that the stress in the workplace depends on what nationalities they are working with.

“There are intense work places. There are also chill workplaces. Some people are stressed out. Some people are not. Same with any other country,” a netizen remarked.

One more netizen declared that hw/she would rather be stressed with a job, rather than being stressed without a job.

“In general, yes (it is stressful), but there are always exceptions if you get lucky,” a comment concluded.

It is true that there are demanding workplaces in Singapore, but at the end of the day, daily work stress highly depends on one’s work industry, company culture, and personal coping techniques.

Navigating the corporate landscape in a foreign country might be challenging, especially in a busy work culture like Singapore, but it is a better opportunity to learn more about the realities of working in a fast-paced environment and to grow more competitive in one’s career.