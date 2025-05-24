Saturday, May 24, 2025
Singapore PoliticsWP
2 min.Read

Yee Jenn Jong responds to NCMP criticism, clarifies Workers’ Party position

A. Aman
By A. Aman
SINGAPORE: Former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) and Workers’ Party (WP) member Yee Jenn Jong has issued a public response on Facebook to what he described as “ignorant” and “bad analysis” circulating online regarding the WP’s internal decisions and the NCMP scheme.

In the post published on May 23, Yee addressed recent online claims related to WP member Faisal’s decision not to take up the NCMP position following the 2025 General Election. Yee stated that he had “no doubt” Faisal would decline the offer, citing precedent and internal party discussions during past elections.

He referenced prior instances, such as Gerald Giam turning down the NCMP role after the 2015 General Election, leading to Leon Perera’s appointment and former MP Lee Li Lian’s decision to decline the position, which subsequently went to Daniel Goh after a parliamentary debate.

Yee also noted that prominent opposition figures, including Low Thia Khiang and Tan Cheng Bock, had previously declined NCMP positions. He emphasised that the decision not to accept the seat had nothing to do with race or religion, countering allegations made in a recent post by a non-Singaporean commentator.

Yee reiterated that Eileen Chong had been appointed to the NCMP seat and expressed confidence in her ability to represent Singaporeans. He stated that Faisal had been “well loved by residents of all races” during his time as MP for Kaki Bukit.

Yee referenced his two books — Journey in Blue and Non-Constituency Members of Parliament: What’s Next for the Scheme? — for those seeking a deeper understanding of WP internal processes and the historical context of the NCMP arrangement. He reiterated his and co-author Loke Hoe Yeong’s call to abolish the scheme, describing it as ambiguous and proposing broader democratic reforms instead.

In a follow-up note, Yee clarified that:

  1. Candidates do not enter general elections seeking to be NCMPs; the role is only considered after results are known.

  2. The NCMP scheme is a PAP initiative, with its origins and rationale discussed in his publications.

  3. WP’s candidate selection process involves internal team consensus or a Central Executive Committee vote if necessary.

  4. Early involvement in the party should not disqualify newer candidates from taking up NCMP positions.

  5. His post was intended to provide insights and context, not to prolong the public debate.

He further explained the procedural aspects of the NCMP scheme, clarifying that if an NCMP seat is declined, it does not automatically transfer to the next highest-scoring losing candidate or team. A parliamentary motion is required for the seat to be reassigned, and a majority of MPs must grant approval. If not passed, the seat is left vacant, as in 1984.

