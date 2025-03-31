Business

Yangzijiang Financial seals $0.72 per share deal to fuel ambitious maritime expansion

ByGemma Iso

March 31, 2025

SINGAPORE: Yangzijiang Financial has divested its treasury holdings of 193,527,600 common shares for $0.72 per share through two distinct share sale and purchase agreements.

According to the latest Singapore Business Review report, the business confirmed in a market statement that the agreements, which totalled $139.3 million in gross proceeds, were inked with Merlion Quay Capital Ltd and Operie Capital Ltd.

Yangzijiang Financial said after the sale that it had released over $70 million in value, more than doubling the initial acquisition cost. The deal is anticipated to be finalised on June 26, 2025. Yangzijiang Financial first repurchased the treasury shares at a price of roughly $0.34 per share as part of its $200 million share buyback program.

The CEO and executive chairman of Yangzijiang Financial, Ren Yuanlin, said, “Once the proposed sale is finalised, it will enhance our capital base to double down investments into the promising maritime industry.”

The net proceeds from the sale will be used by Yangzijiang Financial to support its core marine operations as part of its strategy to capitalise on industry tailwinds caused by increasing decarbonisation. To create capital appreciation in the interim, the proceeds could be used for bank deposits or cash management.

See also  Singapore MPA revolutionises maritime industry with groundbreaking technology

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Business

SG Tesla enthusiasts unfazed by US politics, but analyst says ‘it may eventually catch up’ when Trump’s tariffs hit the city-state’s economy

March 31, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business Technology

Musk’s xAI startup snaps up X to get an edge on AI rivals

March 29, 2025 Staff Writer
Business

Google to settle advertisers’ 14-year-old class action with US$100M cash

March 29, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean man achieves FIRE at 48, making over S$250K/year, but asks, ‘What should I pursue in life? I don’t want to rot at home…’

March 31, 2025 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

PHV driver says there are too many part-timers in Singapore, and they ‘all claim to make over $1K gross weekly’

March 31, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Relationships

My dad, late 50s, got laid off; how now?

March 31, 2025 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

Resident who dresses up in festive lights spreads joy just in time for Hari Raya

March 31, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.