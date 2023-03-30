Ya Hui’s lost AirPods finally found and bound for Singapore; all thanks to fellow Singaporeans in Australia

SINGAPORE: Local actress Ya Hui had lost her AirPods alongside some of her make-up inside a pouch at the Jewel Changi Airport, and later found out that it had reached Australia. Due to the power of news, the said lost item has now been retrieved and is bound for Singapore once again.

Apparently, Singaporeans who live in Australia had read the news article from local 8days.sg, and when they came to know about the lost AirPods, they took the initiative to help out. After a few hours, they finally located and got hold of it.

To recall the chronology of events, local 8days.sg talked to Ricky Hee, a car rental business owner in Australia, and Linus Tan, another businessman. According to them, looking for the lost AirPods was an impulsive decision, as they set out on an adventure to look for it.

Hee stated: “I was just reading the article after I dropped my kids off at school at about 8:30am. I realised that the location was in Perth, about half an hour away. And ‘cos both of us are in business, we have a bit more free time on our hands, [so we decided to track it down].”

Both Singaporeans went door to door visiting a couple of houses to know who got the AirPods.

“We wanted to offer a S$100 finders fee,” added Hee.

Fortunately, luck was on their side and they found the person they were looking for after they knocked on the door of one of the houses. It turned out that a Filipino had accidentally grabbed the AirPods while packing at the airport.

“He was very kind about it, he didn’t give any indication that he meant to take them. He was very forthright and gave them back straight away,” Tan declared.

When Ya Hui figured out this, she admitted how social media was ‘amazing’. She also shared that she has been contacting Hee who reached out via Instagram, and said that her AirPods were on their way back to their rightful owner.

Indeed, the initiative to help is a good thing, and put technology and social media to good use.

“We wanted to look out for fellow Singaporeans and preserve the kindness of Perth [specific place in Australia] people,” said Hee.

