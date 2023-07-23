Ya Hui stars in Mediacorp’s My One and Only, says it can now be seen on meWATCH

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, actress Ya Hui shared that Mediacorp’s newest drama, My One and Only, is now available on meWATCH for those who are premium members. She posted behind-the-scenes photos of their shoot, and a sneak peak of her love agenda in the drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ya Hui 雅慧 (@yahuiyh)

The drama is about the character Ma Limin, who wants to become a real estate developer alongside her son, Hao Renpin, and offer a one-stop service for property purchase and renovation with her husband, Hao Haojian. It focuses on their interactions with their clients and features stories about different families.

Ya Hui stars with actors Zoe Tay, Brandon Wong, Shaun Chen, Elvin Ng, Yao Wenlong, Xiang Yun, Shawin Thia, Tay Ying, Fang Rong, Zhai Siming, Zhang Yaodong, and Phyllis Quek.

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Zhai Siming, one of her co-stars, commented: “I have watched it already!! Everyone pls support the show ❤️”

Kunhua, a Singaporean host, also remarked: “When can I guest appear? 🤔”

One IG user mentioned: “Hmm yup it’s that you are highly involved in as a casting role and acting out simply in very hopefully happy kind of way without a single sad feeling which may saddens me,worries me more or most about you as taking for real through dealing with the other party my very dear Ya Hui super idol.”

Another IG user stated: “Looking fwd to this long form 👏👏👏”

More users declared: “Strongly support this drama show. Can’t wait to watch it! ! ! !❤️❤️”, “Wow handsome and beautiful girls.. Looking forward to TV…”, and “I love to see your show.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts