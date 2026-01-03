Xi says ‘unstoppable’: Taiwan caught between Beijing’s threats and Washington’s promises

When people talk about Taiwan, the conversation usually rests on three big assumptions.

That Xi Jinping could simply take the island by force.

That Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te, could one day declare independence.

And that the United States—whether led by Donald Trump or anyone else—would automatically step in if China attacked.

Two of these ideas mostly hold up. One doesn’t. And which one you think is false often reveals more about your political instincts than about reality in the Taiwan Strait.

This week, Beijing brought those assumptions back into sharp focus.

In his New Year’s address on January 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that reunification with Taiwan was “unstoppable,” framing it as a matter of shared blood and family ties.

The words landed just days after Chinese forces completed major military drills around the island—exercises that, for the first time, coordinated air, naval, and missile units to apply pressure from several directions at once.

For Washington, it was another reminder of something the Pentagon has warned about for years: the risk of miscalculation in the Taiwan Strait is steadily growing.

But beneath the speeches and the military displays is a quieter, more sobering reality. Everyone involved understands the limits of what they can actually do.

The United States knows it will never give Taiwan a clear, unconditional security guarantee.

China knows Taiwan is not going to become a Chinese province anytime soon.

And Taiwan knows that formally declaring independence would come at an unbearable cost.

This unspoken understanding shapes nearly every decision made across the Strait.

Restraint is not fear

From the outside, Taiwan’s caution is often mistaken for weakness. In practice, it’s a choice—one shaped by experience.

For more than a decade, public opinion in Taiwan has barely wavered. Most people don’t want independence. They don’t want reunification either. What they want is to keep things exactly as they are.

Taiwanese voters understand what slogans often ignore. A declaration of independence wouldn’t make Taiwan safer or stronger. It would split society, drain international goodwill, and give Beijing the excuse it has long warned about. In legal terms, independence is widely seen as a goal that can’t be reached without devastating consequences.

So Taiwan expresses its autonomy in quieter ways: through free elections, functioning democratic institutions, and careful engagement with the world that pushes limits without crossing red lines.

President Lai Ching-te has been deliberate about this. He has avoided dramatic gestures on sovereignty not because he lacks conviction, but because he understands his job is preservation, not provocation. His task is to keep Taiwan’s system working, not to rewrite its legal status.

That balance is becoming harder. If tensions between Washington and Beijing ease for too long, it could stabilise the region—but it might also weaken the sense of urgency that helps sustain public support for defence and preparedness at home.

Independence, in other words, has become something Taiwan lives rather than announces.

That’s why even small signs of warmth between Washington and Beijing—such as Donald Trump publicly calling Xi Jinping a “good friend”—can unsettle people in Taiwan. They raise doubts about how much room Lai really has to move. His approval ratings, sitting in the low-to-mid 40s, reflect a society that is divided, but also deeply cautious.

Beijing’s patience—and pressure

China’s approach is just as calculated.

Despite sharper language under Xi Jinping, Beijing has not moved toward invasion. Instead, it has made pressure routine.

Chinese military exercises around Taiwan are now frequent and expansive. Aircraft and warships regularly cross the median line that once acted as a buffer. The message is clear: old boundaries no longer apply. But the actions stop just short of anything that would unmistakably trigger war.

This military pressure is reinforced by other tactics. Trade restrictions come and go. Diplomatic allies are peeled away one by one. Taiwan’s participation in international forums is challenged wherever possible.

The strategy is consistent: squeeze rather than seize.

Alongside this, Beijing leans heavily on history, culture, and propaganda—not so much to win hearts in Taiwan, but to narrow what Taiwanese people believe is realistically possible in the future.

The goal isn’t absorption tomorrow. It’s control over time.

A forced reunification would be extraordinarily costly. Even if China succeeded militarily, it would face sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and the challenge of governing a hostile population of 23 million. Reunification matters deeply to the Communist Party’s legitimacy—but not at a price that could threaten its grip on power in the near term.

Xi’s real challenge isn’t how to reunify Taiwan. It’s how to make sure that failing to do so is never seen as his fault.

Ambiguity as a safety net

The possibility of conflict, hanging in the air, serves a purpose for all three sides. It keeps everyone from moving too far.

The United States doesn’t want to abandon Taiwan—but it also doesn’t want to lock itself into an automatic war it might not choose the timing of. Strategic ambiguity survives not because it’s clever, but because clarity would force responsibility Washington isn’t eager to accept.

Under Trump, this logic is blunt rather than diplomatic. Alliances are transactional. Support must be justified.

That means Taiwan’s value is measured in concrete terms: defense spending, strategic importance, industrial cooperation. To keep US backing, Taiwan must also keep the threat credible. The nightmare scenario doesn’t have to happen—it just has to remain plausible.

Between 2024 and 2025, Taiwan committed about US$40 billion in additional defence spending, pushing military outlays toward 3 per cent of GDP and securing major US arms deals. These purchases matter militarily, but they matter politically too. They signal seriousness and reduce the risk that Washington starts seeing Taiwan as more trouble than it’s worth.

As long as the status quo holds, the US keeps influence in the Strait without making an irreversible promise.

Tension without collapse

China’s response to closer US–Taiwan ties is defined by controlled anger.

Too little pressure makes separation feel normal. Too much pressure strengthens Taiwan’s hand in Washington. So Beijing walks a tightrope: escalating without breaking things.

Military drills grow larger, but no blockade appears. The language sharpens, but phone lines stay open.

The result is a strange stasis. Tension rises. Preparation accelerates. But decisive moves are endlessly postponed.

All three sides are preparing for a conflict they are determined not to trigger—and not to be blamed for.

For now, the triangle holds. Not because anyone is comfortable, but because everyone knows exactly where the others’ limits lie.