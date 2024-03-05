x-users-calling-woke-democrats-“fascist”-after-saying-voters-choice-would-mean-the-“end-of-democracy” 

With the U.S. Presidential election looming, Democrats warn that a vote for any candidate other than theirs spells doom for democracy. Conservatives counter, labeling such rhetoric as the epitome of fascism, decrying the notion of a single acceptable choice. The polarized debate underscores the high stakes of the upcoming election, with each side vehemently defending their vision for the future of the nation amidst accusations of authoritarianism.

Now, the X post is apparently a satirical post done by the Pacific News. However, they are not far off with the actual opinions of Democrats and their supporters.

Case in point, The Guardian states that Bernie Sanders, the left-wing contender for the Democratic presidential nomination twice, faces scrutiny over his stance on the Middle Eastern conflict, jeopardizing his support.

The Vermont senator remains determined despite fatigue, denouncing the return of a “bitter, humiliated man.” Sanders, known for his fervor against corporate interests, discusses his concerns about democracy’s erosion and the rise of demagoguery. With his assessment of a potential second Trump presidency as disastrous for democracy, Sanders urges for urgent action to address societal needs and combat populist rhetoric.

X users calling woke Democrats “fascists”

Anybody that votes by choice is literally Hitler — Karla Tanner (@lizabetty89) March 4, 2024

Following that, there are several others who feel that this is the new reality for America. They state that it is ironic that the right to choose one’s leader is now deemed as something vehemently wrong. Furthermore, some even pointed out that if someone were to vote for Trump, they would be in the same category as the 1930s German leader.

“We need to end democracy in order to save democracy”? This is where we are with leftists. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) March 4, 2024

Conservative pages like End Wokeness state that the irony of liberals is they want to dismantle the courts system in order to “save democracy.” Moreover, conservatives are saying that the liberals feel it best to end democracy in order to save it.

Read More News

The post X users calling woke Democrats “fascist” after saying voters choice would mean the “end of democracy” appeared first on The Independent News.