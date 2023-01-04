Wu Chun finally flies to Singapore after 3 years, says he ate ‘tau suan’ for 5 days straight!

SINGAPORE – Wu Chun, 43, finally made the trip to Singapore with his family after waiting for more than three years. He stated that as soon as he entered the airport, he felt overjoyed.

Wu Chun said tau suan, a local dessert soup, is his favourite Singaporean dish. During this Singapore trip, he mentioned that he managed to eat eight bowls of tau suan in a span of five days!



“We ate a lot; we frequently visited food courts because we wanted to eat local food, and food courts have everything you want,” he remarked.

Other popular dishes that they consumed are Hainanese chicken rice (which is his family’s favourite), Hokkien mee, satay, grilled chicken wings, popiah, and crabs.

Wu Chun also met with some of his friends in Singapore. He revealed that they played tennis at the Singapore Cricket Club, and his son, Max, played football.

“When eating a lot of food, we must not forget to exercise,” he told reporters. He believes that exercising can allow a person to eat more food.

In addition to the feasting, his 12-year-old daughter, Nei Nei, also got the chance to meet her Singapore-based friend too.

The family went to Brunei on Dec 31, 2022, to celebrate the holidays with their family and friends – after their 10-month-long stay in Shanghai.

Wu Chun and his family (his wife and two children) relocated to Shanghai last March 2022. This was their very first family holiday since the pandemic. The entire family tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last December 2022 and flew to Singapore after they recovered.

