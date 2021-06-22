WP’s Sengkang MPs bring Father’s Day cheer to estate workers

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Several Workers’ Party Members of Parliament from Sengkang GRC partnered with a charity over the weekend to bring gifts of appreciation to estate workers on Sunday (June 20), which happened to be Father’s Day.

Mr Louis Chua took to Facebook to write that he, along with fellow MPs Dr Jamus Lim and Ms Raeesah Khan, gave out care packs to representatives of their contractors.

The Sengkang MPs had teamed up with Free Food for All (FFFA), a group that addresses hunger and other issues which those who are less fortunate face.

FFFA endeavors to help everyone, regardless of race or religion.

The group had prepared food packs and toiletries for the estate workers, many of whom are from other countries.

Mr Chua wrote, “Many of our migrant workers have been away from their families and children for an extended period of time…and they would have had to spend Father’s Day away from their family while in Singapore.

Thankful to our partners at FFFA for helping to bring a little cheer to our workers who work tirelessly to upkeep our estates, and of course for the great work that FFFA have been doing to address food insecurity and food waste in Singapore since 2015!”

He also shared photos of himself, Dr Lim and Ms Khan giving out the packs. The other WP MP for Sengkang GRC is lawyer He Ting Ru, who chairs the Town Council.

Dr Lim represents Anchorvale; Ms He, Buangkok, Ms Khan, Compassvale; and Mr Chua, Rivervale.

Sengkang’s cleaners have had to work extra hard at this time, given the Covid-19 outbreak last month at Anchorvale, which is believed to have started in a coffee shop at Block 308 Anchorvale Road.

Precautionary measures were ramped up following the discovery of the cluster at Anchorvale, including additional cleaning and disinfection.

The Health Ministry encouraged individuals who visited the coffee shop between May 13 and 30 to get tested for Covid free of charge at a Regional Swabbing Centre, said Dr Lim in a May 31 Facebook post.

On Jun 9, Singapore — Dr Lim posted on Facebook that Anchorvale had recently changed its cleaning contractor and that he and his fellow MPs have been checking on the area to ensure that the cleaners are doing a good job.

He and Ms He, Ms Khan and Mr Chua “deployed to different pockets” of the estate to monitor the performance of the new contractor.

