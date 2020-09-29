WP’s Ron Tan not afraid to get hands dirty, clears out a clogged drain at Buangkok

- Advertisement -

Singapore— Workers’ Party’s (WP) He Ting Ru, a Member of Parliament showed in a post colleague Ron Tan Jun Yen is not afraid to get his hands dirty.

She posted a photo on Facebook showing Mr Tan clearing out a clogged drain while on an estate walk on Sunday, September 27.

The WP MP wrote that they had been on a walk at a multi-purpose court, where there was a “massive pond” resulting from strong rains.

Ms He, who successfully led the Workers’ Party team to victory at Sengkang GRC in the General Election last July, noted that “We’ll need to follow up on this to make sure it doesn’t recur.”

At Sengkang, Ms He represents Buangkok, while Mr Jamus Lim represents Anchorvale; Ms Raeesah Khan, Compassvale; and Mr Louis Chua, Rivervale.

Mr Tan had been part of the WP slate that contested at Marine Parade last July. He is an Executive Committee member of the party and had served as the last legislative assistant (LA) to former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang.

Many netizens were impressed that Mr Tan would get so “hands-on” trying to solve the problem, even though he is not an MP from the constituency. They applauded him, along with Ms He, for leadership by example.

Some Sengkang residents felt even more justified in their choice of the WP to represent them in Parliament.

Mr Tan began volunteering with the WP at Hougang Constituency Committee eight years ago. He is presently a real estate agent and a director.

Before this year’s election, Mr Tan talked about the “bittersweet” experience of having been Low Thia Khiang’s final legislative assistant (LA) as well as what he learned from the former WP head.

He told AsiaOne in June, “The best lesson I’ve learnt from him is that you have to be responsible for the residents. You’re elected to take on the responsibility to look after them, to manage the estate, to be the voice for them in parliament, and to assist them in their day-to-day issues.

It could be something as simple as, ‘eh the lightbulb outside my unit is not working, can you please help me’” which Mr Tan said Mr Low would always readily do. —/TISG

