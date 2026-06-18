Selangor reports 11,000 job losses as unemployment concerns grow

MALAYSIA: Selangor Human Resources Exco V Papparaidu revealed that 11,000 people have lost jobs since January, mostly in manufacturing , tourism, and food and beverage sectors, citing data from DOSM.

He pledged to review the figures and issue a full statement soon, while thanking SOCSO for its support. Papparaidu highlighted ongoing initiatives like the Job Care Carnival, which has already helped 1,600 individuals secure employment, as Selangor works to ease unemployment pressures.

With the rapid expansion of data centres, questions are being raised about how many jobs these new sectors are actually creating. One social media user pointed out that Malaysians were promised these facilities would boost the economy, yet many are losing jobs this year instead of finding new opportunities in the industry.

Additionally, another user warned that the situation could worsen if no action is taken. She pointed out that rent has become increasingly expensive, raising concerns about how Malaysians will feed themselves as unemployment continues to rise. Her remarks reflect growing anxiety over the country’s economic trajectory, with many fearing that current trends are unsustainable.

A few months ago, reports indicated that nearly 6,000 jobs were lost across Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. One user argued that the volatility caused by the war is not the sole reason behind these retrenchments. Instead, he claimed incompetence is the real driver of widespread unemployment.

Others suggested that Shah Alam’s residents are largely from outer states, noting the local phrase “Sha Ale” often refers to Kelantanese communities. He argued that with rising joblessness, many of these migrants may leave, causing the city to revert to its “normal” state.

Unemployment is widely recognised as a troubling sign for any nation, and Malaysia is no exception. Despite official reports highlighting economic progress, many citizens remain unconvinced, pointing to layoffs and cutbacks as the reality on the ground.

The disconnect between statistical growth and lived experience has fueled confusion and frustration, with ordinary Malaysians struggling to reconcile upbeat narratives with rising job losses.