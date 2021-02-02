WP’s Jamus Lim reassures Sengkang residents that standards will be upheld

- Advertisement -

Singapore — One of the four Workers’ Party MPs in Sengkang GRC, Associate Professor Jamus Lim, reassured residents on Sunday (Jan 31) that town council standards will be upheld even with the change in leadership.

The change in representation to the WP in last year’s General Election has led residents to doubt if the WP would be able to live up to the standards previously set by the People’s Action Party since 2015.

A/Prof Lim made it a point to reassure residents on the matter during his engagement session over the weekend. As part of their outreach efforts, the MPs try to visit residents in the GRC weekly.

According to the Facebook post he made on Sunday night, many residents had similar concerns. “One common theme was concern over how the town council was being run.” He also stated that since this was a newly-formed town council, it was understandable that residents would have concerns. He also addressed the myths that opposition-held wards seem to be less taken care of.

For house visits this week, we made it through part of 303A #Anchorvale. We had many extended conversations, and so only… Posted by Jamus Lim on Sunday, 31 January 2021

He said the town council has continued to retain the contractors from before the handover. Thus, there should be no unexpected change in the standards unless it is to improve the current one. This is evident in how most residents did not experience much change in the town council standards since the elections last year.

A/Prof Lim admits that there have been some “genuine lapses” but added that the WP MPs are doing their best to look into such issues and address them. The weekly estate walks, and active listening of feedback through multiple platforms are all ways to ensure that the standards remain, and improve.

Sengkang GRC comprises four divisions, each of which is the responsibility of one of the four WP MPs elected there: Anchorvale (A/Prof Jamus Lim), Rivervale (Mr Louis Chua), Compassvale (Ms Raeesah Khan) and Buangkok (Ms He Ting Ru).

Denise Teh is an editorial intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

