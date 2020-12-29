WP team to watch over Sengkang when Raeesah Khan, He Ting Ru are on maternity leave

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party MP Raeesah Khan has announced that she is going on maternity leave, a day after being one of 12 WP politicians to be elected to its new central executive committee (CEC).

In a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 28), the WP MP for Sengkang GRC, said that she had rounded up the party’s “last MPS of the year, and my last MPS before going on maternity leave”.

After the WP elections on Sunday (Dec 27), Ms Sylvia Lim remains the party chair and Mr Pritam Singh its secretary-general. The 12 politicians elected to its CEC are Mr Chua Kheng Wee, Mr Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, Mr Gerald Giam, Ms He Ting Ru, Ms Raeesah Khan, Associate Professor Jamus Lim, Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, Mr Leon Perera, Mr Png Eng Huat, Ms Nicole Seah and Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong.

The party announced that the new CEC, with a diverse balance of experienced and newer members, “has taken office and started work with immediate effect”.

In an earlier Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 24), party leader Pritam Singh said: “As the year comes to a close, our Sengkang GRC colleagues MP He Ting Ru and MP Raeesah Khan are at the tail end of their pregnancy journey.

“In view of their impending maternity leave, the following WP members will, on a rotational basis and for as long as required, support Ru and Raeesah’s work in Sengkang GRC by standing in for their weekly Meet-the-People Sessions, House visits and Estate Walks”.

Mr Singh, who will also be taking part, added that some of the key personnel involved in this effort are Mr Chua Kheng Wee, Associate Professor Jamus Lim, Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Faisal Manap, Ms Lee Li Lian, Mr Gerald Giam, Mr Png Eng Huat, Mr Ron Tan, Ms Nicole Seah, Mr Terence Tan, Mr Leon Perera, Mr Yee Jenn Jong, Mr Dennis Tan, Mr Kenneth Foo and Mr Low Thia Khiang.

At the end of her post on Monday, Ms Khan thanked her Compassvale team and all volunteers for rallying around her. “As we were packing up I thought about how important the work is, and how much I will miss the weekly Wednesday nights meeting residents,” she said.

“I’m thankful that my fellow MPs and WP colleagues will be standing in for me in the next few months,” she added. /TISG