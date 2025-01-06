CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
In the House

WP MPs to bring up unmasked NRIC numbers, Allianz deal, SingPost sackings, living costs when Parliament resumes

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 6, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Members of Parliament from The Workers’ Party have filed questions that bring up a number of significant issues for when sessions resume. Parliament sittings will begin again at 10 am on Tuesday (Jan 7).

Among these issues are the NRIC numbers that were unmasked on ACRA’s Bizfile portal from Dec 9 to 13, the aborted Allianz-Income deal, the service obligations of SingPost, and other issues, including those involving cost of living.

Regarding the unmasked NRIC numbers, Dennis Tan (Hougang SMC) has addressed his question to Lawrence Wong, the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance.

Regarding the Singaporeans whose numbers were exposed, he asked for the Government’s assessment of the risks that these were accessed and downloaded by malicious actors for scams or onward sale and if the Government is prepared to provide compensation to them.

Other WP MPs, including Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, have questions regarding the NRIC issue as well, such as questions about the exact number of NRIC numbers that were available for public viewing on the portal and what inter-Ministerial consultations were conducted before the decision to unmask the NRIC numbers.

See also  'Help! My passport ready for collection but post offices & ICA have no available time slot’ — Netizen asks for advice

After it was revealed that some NRIC numbers were accessible publicly, many Singaporeans voiced their concerns.

On Dec 19, the government apologized to the public, with Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo saying these concerns were being taken seriously.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Indranee Rajah, said that the issue was caused by a misunderstanding. ACRA’s chief executive, Chia-Tern Huey Min, also apologised.

On the Allianz-Income deal, which was called off after the public again raised concerns, WP Chair Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) asked what lessons the government had learned after the aborted sale.

Read more: Allianz officially withdraws majority stake offer for Income Insurance

Shortly before Christmas, SingPost announced the dismissal of three senior executives over how a whistleblower report was handled.

In connection with this, Mr Singh (Aljunied GRC) will raise a question regarding whether there has been an impact on SingPost’s performance as a public postal licensee, particularly when it comes to its service obligations and standards as set by the Government.

See also  Sylvia Lim calls for voting age lowered to 18, but Chan Chun Sing says gov’t already ‘regularly & proactively’ engages youths on national issues

Read related: Former SingPost executive Li Yu to contest his employment termination as he claims the allegations are “without merit”

Regarding the issue of the cost of living, Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) addressed a question to the Minister for Manpower with regard to whether the CPF Board has reviewed the adequacy of the $140,000 total CPF contribution threshold for the Silver Support Scheme in light of inflation over the past three years.

He also asked if this would be reviewed to keep the threshold aligned with the cost of living.

The list of the Members of Parliament who will be speaking in a given session is posted on the Parliament of Singapore’s official Facebook page, and a live stream of the proceedings may be viewed on the official YouTube channel. /TISG

Read also: Former WP secretary-general, Low Thia Khiang, retires from politics

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News In the House

$5.50 chicken rice meal is expensive, a diner complains, but others tell him the price is actually reasonable, even cheap

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

Chan Chun Sing: Govt recognizes the importance of flexible work arrangements

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the House

Chee Hong Tat: Additional 20K COEs will give govt more flexibility to keep its promise to increase COE supply before 2026

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

In the House

WP MPs to bring up unmasked NRIC numbers, Allianz deal, SingPost sackings, living costs when Parliament resumes

January 6, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Woman draws flak for getting “super comfortable” with her bare feet up on a table at Tampines Hub

January 6, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

“Can you don’t block the staircase?” — Resident asks other HDB residents not to block the staircase with their PMDs

January 6, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

SG car, all dressed up and ready to welcome CNY 2025, spotted in car park

January 6, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.