WP MPs to ask in Parliament about impact of stricter penalties on school bullies

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MP) from the Workers’ Party (WP) will be raising questions this week in Parliament about the effectiveness of tackling bullying in schools, in light of the new measures addressing the issue announced by the Ministry of Education last month.

On April 15, the Ministry of Education (MOE) published nine key recommendations from its Comprehensive Action Review Against Bullying, which had been carried out to strengthen the efforts to better address hurtful behaviour and bullying in schools. The recommendations, which are set for implementation next year, include detention, suspension, and caning for older boys.

There have been a number of concerning incidents of bullying in recent years, such as the incident at Sengkang Green Primary School, where a nine-year-old student and her mother were threatened by the girl’s classmate.

Ministry of Education (MOE) Annex A – Key Recommendations from MOE Comprehensive Action Review against Bullying

MOE said that schools will receive additional needs-based funding to hire roles such as youth workers, pastoral care officers, and parent liaison officers. These staff members will help manage student issues and reduce the load on teachers. At the same time, schools will receive better guidelines on managing bullying cases. This includes how quickly to inform parents, how to ensure student safety, and how to apply discipline and counselling consistently.

Questions from WP MPs

During the sessions from May 5 to 7, several WP MPs will be raising questions about the MOE’s recommendations, including those that ask for clarity concerning how MOE will make sure the recommended measures would not conflict with creating a school culture that is “restorative,” as well as the particular safeguards to be put in place for protecting students who have mental health vulnerabilities.

Sengkang MPs He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Jamus Lim, and Abdul Muhaimin, as well as Non-constituency MP Eileen Chong, will be asking the following:

Whether the standardisation of caning is based on established research, and if the Ministry has evaluated its effectiveness in reducing repeated bullying behaviour

If there are specific safeguards in place to ensure disciplinary measures are student-centred, and how a student’s special educational needs (SEN) or mental health are weighed

How does caning for first-time offenders align with the stated goal of a restorative school culture, and what is the data on bullying recidivism rates

What recourse do students and parents have if they disagree with a school’s findings, and what specific methodology will be used to track the effectiveness of these new measures

The WP MPs last asked questions in Parliament concerning bullying in September, the month after the Sengkang Green Primary incident came to light. /TISG

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