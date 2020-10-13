WP chief Pritam Singh pushes for universal minimum wage with S$1,300 base

- Advertisement -

Calling a minimum wage “an act of national solidarity”, Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh on Monday (Oct 12) pushed for a universal minimum wage with S$1,300 as a base.

In a Facebook post, Mr Pritam wrote that a universal minimum wage for the Singaporean worker is not just a moral imperative, it is “even more relevant in today’s economic environment”.

The Leader of the Opposition added that the government’s minimum wage approach takes into consideration aspects such as sectoral productivity and career progression, all of which cannot be objectionable.

“The problem with this sectoral approach towards minimum wage is that it takes too long implement”, he explained. In eight years, only three sectors have been covered.

His comments follow an announcement on Sunday (Oct 11) that a workgroup will be formed to look into raising the salaries and well-being of low-income workers.

“This is far too long for Singaporeans who work outside these sectors. How long are they to wait?” he wrote.

He wrote: “What they could do is to consider a parallel endeavour that implements a universal minimum wage with $1300 as a base – and subject to regular review – forthwith, even as it explores sectoral improvements or what is effectively the Plus side of Minimum Wage Plus”.

“A universal Minimum Wage for the Singaporean worker is not just a moral imperative. It is a statement of what it means to be Singaporean. For the true measure of our society is found in how we treat our most vulnerable”, Mr Pritam added.

This is not the first time the WP has raised the issue; during the debate on the President’s Address last month it was also brought up by WP MP Jamus Lim in a broader speech about having compassion in policymaking. -/TISG

