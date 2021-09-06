WP Aljunied MPs out in full force at Kaki Bukit

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Fewer Covid restrictions means that politicians have been able to resume walks on the ground. Last weekend, the Workers’ Party had several teams out and about at Kaki Bukit, Hougang and East Coast.

At Kaki Bukit, the full line-up of Aljunied GRC Members of Parliament was present on Sunday morning, namely Mr Pritam Singh, head of the WP and Leader of the Opposition; Ms Sylvia Lim, party chair; Mr Muhamad Faisal Bin Abdul Manap, Mr Gerald Giam, and Mr Leon Perera.

Mr Singh, who posted photos of the WP’s visit to Kaki Bukit on his Facebook page on Sunday (Sept 5) wrote, “Team AJ in KB–

The Aljunied GRC MPs were looking forward to restart our team walks around the constituency for some time now. All of us were delighted to be back in the Kaki Bukit ward which overseen by WP MP Faisal Manap this morning, to chat with residents and friends.”

Over at Hougang, the WP MP, Mr Dennis Tan also caught up with residents during an estate walk on Saturday morning. He wrote that he visited Blk 309 Hougang SMC.

At East Coast, WP politician Terence Tan wrote in a Facebook post that party volunteers “were out in the East Coast for home visits, and to check on the well-being of residents. Grateful for their dedication and efforts. And many thanks to the kind donors of the care packages that were distributed.”

With him were fellow WP pols Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim and Kenneth Foo.

Mr Foo wrote that the team of volunteers was able to distribute goods that had been donated by “kind-hearted individuals and corporates.”

“It is indeed heartwarming that despite the challenging times we face, fellow Singaporeans continue to show their care and concern for the community. Happy to leave the residents home with smiles on their face,” he added.

One WP MP who is still not out and about in his ward is Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), who is still serving his Stay-Home Notice after coming home from the United States recently.

With some gentle ribbing toward Mr Louis Chua, Dr Lim wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that their fellow Sengkang GRC MPs Ms He Ting Ru and Ms Raeesah Khan had sent him “food injections” of hummus and sushi.

“My heartfelt thanks to them, and all I can say is… Chua Kheng Wee 蔡庆威, no pressure,” wrote Dr Lim. /TISG

