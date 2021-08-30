Home News Pritam Singh praises can-do attitude of single mum of 5 boys he...

Pritam Singh praises can-do attitude of single mum of 5 boys he sat beside at ND Rally

“As a mother of 5 boys and as a woman, I want my children to know that if I can do it, they can too,” she said.

Pritam Singh

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore — The camera panned several times on Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party head Pritam Singh during Hsien Loong’s National Day Rally speech on Sunday night (Aug 29).

But before the speech, the LO drew attention to another audience member last night, putting up a post on social media while waiting for the speeches to begin.

On Facebook, he posted a photo of a woman he had seated behind, whom the WP leader praised. 

Ms Aisha a single mother with five boys, he wrote.

She works for Dnata at . Originally with Passenger Services, the onset of COVID-19 resulted in her undertaking some ‘national service’ at Whampoa Community Club, helping out People’s Association staff with the issuance of TraceTogether tokens, amongst other responsibilities like house visits.”

Mr Singh explained further that Ms Aisha was asked by the company she worked for if she wanted to transfer to Cargo Services after around eight months, and that she currently works as a Warehouse Agent with Dnata, “retrained and adept at handling a forklift too.”

“Aisha is grateful to her employer for looking after her and her colleagues’ employment prospects through COVID-19,” he added.

However, is Ms Aisha’s personal motivation that Mr Singh said is worthy of “only admiration.”

The WP head quoted her as saying, “As a mother of 5 boys and as a woman, I want my to know that if I can do it, they can too.” 

He then added, “Her secret? A positive ,” along with a thumbs-up.

Commenters on Mr Singh’s post were also quick to praise the hardworking mum.

The brave mum also thanked Mr Pritam in a comment. 

She was amongst several Singaporeans featured in Lee’s speech as an example of an everyday hero. The Straits Times carried a story on the men and women the Prime mentioned, showing a photo of Ms Aisha operating a forklift. 

PHOTO: DNATA SINGAPORE PTE LTD

“Ms Aisha Abdul Rahman, 41, has been living her childhood dream by working as a passenger service agent at Changi Airport for the past 14 years…When she was offered a new role as a cargo agent late last year, she jumped at the opportunity. Despite not knowing much about the cargo sector, she was determined to adapt and learn the ropes quickly so that she could go back to work at the airport again.”

/TISG

