SINGAPORE: An employee looking for a new job took to an online forum on Thursday (Feb 27) to get Singaporeans’ opinions on taking an MC to attend an interview.

The writer explained that she was turned down by a company she was eager to join because she was unable to file for a leave on such short notice to attend the second interview.

After her friends wondered why she didn’t just take an MC to attend the interview, she admitted that it did not feel right.

“Would you take MC to attend an interview?” the writer asked. “I just got rejected (by) a company that I was really excited and looking forward to working for. All because I couldn’t take leave on short notice to attend a second-round interview.”

She shared, “I asked if they could reschedule and even proposed alternative dates but unfortunately, the rejection email came right afterwards.”

Many Singaporeans responded to the post, sharing their insights. Many encouraged her and said that she probably dodged a bullet.

“If that company couldn’t even try to accommodate your timing, they certainly don’t seem to value you as a person (and more as a commodity),” said one.

They added, “I don’t think you have to bend over backwards to squeeze in time for interviews, because any reasonable hirer knows that good candidates have commitments too.”

“Don’t beat yourself up over it. Chances are they wouldn’t choose you in the first place given how they couldn’t adjust the interview date,” said another.

Others shared their two cents on using MCs to attend interviews.

“Yes, MC is an entitlement you have,” one wrote. “Of course, some may argue that you should only use it if you are legitimately ill, but if you don’t abuse this entitlement (eg going shopping after the interview, or going overseas etc) and it doesn’t happen frequently, just take the MC and take a chance on your next job opportunity.”

They added, “Honestly, the company will survive despite your one-day MC unless you are working in an SME, then perhaps it changes things. But seriously, the company won’t collapse because you didn’t show up).”

Taking an MC for an interview: Is it legal and ethical?

While taking an MC to attend a job interview might seem like a convenient solution, there are several factors to consider, including legality, workplace ethics, and potential risks. Here’s a breakdown of the key arguments for and against using sick leave for job interviews and some alternative strategies to consider.

1. Arguments against using sick leave for interviews

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), under the Employment Act, “employees with a medical certificate from an approved doctor are entitled to paid sick leave.” This means that if you genuinely fall sick, see a doctor, and receive a medical certificate, you are lawfully entitled to take the day off.

However, using sick leave for non-medical purposes, such as attending a job interview, may be considered dishonest. Some companies may view this as an abuse of workplace policies, which could impact your professional reputation if discovered.

2. Arguments for using sick leave for interviews

Some employees, however, justify taking an MC for an interview, arguing that it is a practical move when personal time off (PTO) or annual leave isn’t an option. They see it as a necessary step for career advancement, especially when an opportunity is too good to pass up.

3. Risks involved in using sick leave for interviews

Despite the potential benefits, taking an MC to attend an interview carries risks, including:

Employer action: If your current employer finds out, they could take disciplinary measures, especially if your contract includes policies against dishonesty regarding sick leave.

If your current employer finds out, they could take disciplinary measures, especially if your contract includes policies against dishonesty regarding sick leave. Getting caught by colleagues: Running into a co-worker while heading to or from the interview could raise questions and potentially expose the situation.

Running into a co-worker while heading to or from the interview could raise questions and potentially expose the situation. Stress and anxiety: The fear of getting caught may cause unnecessary stress, affecting your performance during the interview and at work afterwards.

4. Alternatives to taking an MC for an interview

Instead of resorting to an MC, consider these better ways to secure time off for an interview:

Plan ahead: If you are job-hunting, anticipate potential interview requests and reserve some leave days in advance.

If you are job-hunting, anticipate potential interview requests and reserve some leave days in advance. Ask for a phone or video interview: Many companies now offer virtual interviews, making it easier to schedule without needing to take leave.

Many companies now offer virtual interviews, making it easier to schedule without needing to take leave. Schedule the interview during your lunch break: Employees are entitled to a lunch break, and some interviews, especially first rounds, may be short enough to fit into this window.

Employees are entitled to a lunch break, and some interviews, especially first rounds, may be short enough to fit into this window. Use one of your annual leave days: If you have annual leave available, using it is a much safer option than an MC.

Final thoughts: Weighing your options

Taking an MC to attend an interview can be tempting, but it may not be the best move. Not only does it carry ethical and legal risks, but it can also lead to stress and anxiety. If caught, it could damage your credibility and affect your current employment.

Instead, consider alternative ways to secure time off for interviews, such as scheduling ahead, opting for virtual meetings, or using annual leave. At the end of the day, transparency and professionalism can go a long way in maintaining a strong career reputation while still seeking better opportunities.

