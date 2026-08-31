‘Would you still marry them?’: Singaporeans discuss love, marriage and chronic illness

SINGAPORE: Balancing love and life is definitely a test if one has to deal with unexpected medical conditions. With this, a netizen openly shared on Reddit that he/she might be battling a chronic illness. Worried about the future ahead, he/she has turned to the online community for advice, specifically about how health struggles affect dating or being married.

As stated in the post, the netizen curiously asked if people who have experienced being in a relationship or are married to someone who has a chronic illness turned out to be just fine, or if the illness might end up being the reason why the other person loves the other less.

Many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences in the comments section. A netizen shared that he is married to one, and although he is not willing to give the details about his wife’s condition, he claimed that they turned out fine and that he still loves her every single day.

Another netizen admitted that it takes a whole lot of effort to understand and accept the medical condition of someone you love, but once you understand it more and more, you would eventually live with it.

“Loving them less is a crazy thing to say… Then what are relationships for?” a netizen declared.

For some, it really depends on the person one is dating, and many advise picking the right partner—those who would not leave the moment they found out that the other person has health issues, and would gladly be there to take care of the other in times of need.

One more netizen admitted: “Hmmm. It all comes down to how loyal someone is. The thing is this can happen to anyone; everyone able-bodied can become not able bodied/chronically ill… I would not love my partner less whatever happens to him. Through thick and thin.”

“Keep a positive mindset, and don’t mind what others feel yet. Focus on getting well and/or managing your condition first. Remember this: those who matter won’t mind, and those who mind don’t matter,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, battling a chronic illness is never an easy challenge. However, it does not define whether the person is less worthy to be loved or not. Lasting relationships are built on love, respect, and deep understanding, and the comments are a gentle reminder that the right person will always choose loyalty and empathy and will stay by your side no matter what conflicts come your way.