‘Would you stay in your comfort zone?’: Mother asks if it is worth it to stay in a stable job with little career progression

SINGAPORE: It is very difficult for working parents in Singapore to manage career ambitions with family responsibilities. In this case, a mother shared on Reddit her dilemma of staying in a company for many years just for the job stability that it offers, even without much career progression, and asked for advice on what other people would do in the same situation.

The mother also admitted that she has been afraid to venture out because she has a preschool child with special needs, and being able to have job stability is really helpful for her, especially since she can go home on time, work a day at home, and bring her child to therapy.

“I haven’t actually been looking for a new job, but an opportunity came knocking.. with higher pay, position, and more learning opportunities because the company does many projects as compared to my current one. No WFH. Of course, this would also mean being busier and dealing with more stress,” she then declared.

Now, she is torn whether to stay in her comfort zone or take the leap and go for it. Many netizens shared their thoughts and experiences regarding her situation, and it sparked a very enlightening discussion.

One commented that her problem is not rooted primarily in her comfort zone, but in what job fits her needs better.

“If you are saying you don’t have the other commitments and still you are choosing to stay, then maybe it’s really a matter of being too comfortable. Your other considerations and responsibilities in your life are very real,” a netizen remarked.

For some, they are choosing job stability and staying in the company where they can find it because they are not ready to take risks while their children are still young and volatile.

Another netizen claimed that her current job affords her child the maximum attention that has no monetary equivalent, and stated: “You may earn bigger on the new opportunity but the needs of your child do not change and then you top it up with your effort to prove your worth in your new work.”

One more netizen stated: “You really need to weigh the push and pull factors very carefully. If you don’t take the new job, will you regret it down the road? Or would you be content that you got to spend more time with your child?,.”

“It’s not about finding a better job. It’s more about finding what works well for you,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, the decision between career growth and family needs all comes down to personal priorities. Yes, a higher-paying job can offer exciting challenges and new opportunities, but job stability gives significant support to people that are special to us. Choosing one over another is not a failure; it is just a matter of putting what matters first.