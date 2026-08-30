‘Singapore is safe and convenient’: Foreigner asks why locals still complain about life here

SINGAPORE: Singapore continues to rank among the most liveable and prosperous cities in the world, and this makes the country a potential home in the eyes of many foreigners. However, some foreigners are questioning why local Singaporeans appear so critical of their own country, and it often feels like they are always complaining.

This started a very interesting discussion among netizens on Reddit, who shared their own thoughts, opinions, and experiences in relation to the subject matter.

One commented that it can be related to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, and explained: “ Singapore performs exceptionally well at meeting lower-level needs: physical security, shelter, healthcare, reliable infrastructure, public transport and economic stability.” This can sound very good to foreigners who are having a hard time meeting these needs in their own countries.

Furthermore, the comment added that once these basic needs are secured, people will look for much higher needs such as belonging, autonomy, recognition, purpose and self-actualisation, and this is the reason why many Singaporeans complain about “high costs, work pressure, social comparison, limited space, rigid expectations and the feeling that life is an endless competition.”

“Foreign professionals can also arrive with a good salary and an exit option, while locals grow up facing the full rat race from primary school to the workplace to the grave. So an American may experience Singapore mainly as safe and convenient, while the locals may experience it as secure but demanding,” the comment added.

Another netizen claimed that Singaporeans live in a small country with good options but are also limited; hence, this gives locals a little agency on how they can choose to live their lives.

“Only we [Singaporeans] can be negative about Singapore, because it can always be better. And we want it to be better. We don’t want the government to sit on comfortable asses and be mediocre… For the most part, we deeply acknowledge our lives here are more privileged than most, and do have it good,” a local also remarked.

Moreover, some declared that Singapore’s national sport is complaining, and the government even built platforms such as the OneService App to submit official complaints.

“The life expats’ experience is NOT the same as the locals,” one more comment stated.

“I wish more Singaporeans could see firsthand how bad things can get in other countries so we appreciate what we have in our tiny nation a little better,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, people’s view of Singapore primarily depends on where they came from. It may seem that for foreigners, they are amazed by the country’s clean streets and safety, but for locals, living daily in the country can be challenging due to high costs, heavy work stress, and the competitive culture.

However, despite the complaints from locals, most Singaporeans still consider Singapore their home, and they complain not because they only want to, but because they aim for betterment for the country and its people’s sake.