‘Would you like to have a go?’ — Desmond Lee was asked if he wanted to try out Singapore’s pink concrete-laying robot at NS Square

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: On a humid afternoon at the NS Square worksite in Marina Bay, National Development Minister Desmond Lee did something you don’t often see a Cabinet member do: He grabbed a joystick.

Beside him stood site engineer Ryan Lock, who guided the Minister through the controls of Singapore’s newest construction marvel—a bright pink concrete levelling robot, humming steadily over a freshly poured slab.

“Would you like to have a go?” Ryan asked. “Well, if you trust me, sure,” the Minister replied, nudging the machine gently into motion.

It might’ve looked like a casual demo, but the implications are serious. This robot is Singapore’s first laser-guided concrete screeding unit—a high-precision machine capable of levelling surfaces to within ±2 mm tolerance, twice as fast as a traditional crew. It operates via remote control with a 20-metre range, using an onboard navigation system that interprets digital construction drawings to move and level autonomously.

- Advertisement -

More than just a tech showpiece, the robot frees up two to three workers per project, allowing them to shift into roles that are less physically demanding and more future-proof.

More than a robot — a sign of industry reform

“This is the first time this robot is deployed in Singapore,” Lee noted in a Facebook post after visiting the site. “It is exciting to see the adoption of such technology in the Built Environment sector. I hope more construction firms will do so, and drive the transformation of the industry.”

That transformation is already underway. Backed by BuildSG and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the robot is part of a larger national effort to modernise Singapore’s traditionally labour-intensive construction sector.

Under the Built Environment Industry Transformation Map, Singapore is pushing for greater adoption of robotics, digital planning tools, and automated manufacturing to remain globally competitive and environmentally sustainable.

- Advertisement -

Robots, drones, and a new way of building

Over the past year alone, the BCA has helped trial a wide range of technologies, including,

Robotic rebar-tying machines, drone-based structural inspections, and fully automated loaders for materials handling.

The goal is to reduce reliance on manual labour, enhance jobsite safety, and raise the overall standard of construction quality.

Also, it’s not just policy speak. In April, BuildSG even took to social media to showcase other machines similar to the NS Square robot, encouraging firms to “level up” their capabilities with automation.

Singapore’s construction sector is surging with S$53 billion in contracts projected for 2025, even as manpower quotas tighten and carbon targets take effect. The BCA says 23 robotics and automation solutions are already deployed across 56 projects—part of the refreshed Built Environment Industry Transformation Map that stresses Advanced Manufacturing & Assembly (AMA).

- Advertisement -

Beneath the stage, a story of progress

When NS Square officially opens in 2027, most Singaporeans will marvel at the fireworks, performances, and national displays it hosts.

However, beneath their feet will lie a few layers of concrete laid not just by hand, but with the help of a machine—a symbol of how technology, when used right, can build better and lift people up at the same time.

From levelling concrete to levelling up the industry’s best practices, this pink robot is doing more than just paving ground—it’s paving the way forward.