SINGAPORE: On Tuesday evening (Jan 21), an online user posted on a forum asking people how they would react to having their English grammar corrected. The post sparked an online discussion about people’s sentiments about being corrected.

“The standard of spoken English in Singapore is decent compared to other Asian countries, but if someone directly corrected your English grammar, would you be grateful or upset with them?” the writer asked. “Let’s assume they’re correct and your grammar is off.”

Many shared the same sentiments, saying their reaction would vary depending on the situation. “It’s very situation-dependent,” said one. “In a casual conversation, I’d thank them if I realized I was wrong. I’d be slightly irritated if they interrupted a presentation I was giving to do it, and if they did it during an argument, then I’d not appreciate it at all.”

A handful said that factors such as the person’s tone, intentions, the context within which the correction was made, and their current mood would affect their ability to receive the correction in good faith. “Usually, I appreciate it when people help me correct my English,” said one. “However, my reaction depends on their approach and intention. If they use a harsh, insulting manner or deliberately try to shame me in front of a large group, like in a meeting, I might get angry. It’s mainly about their approach and intentions.”

Others shared their reasons for not taking any offence to be corrected whatsoever. “Not at all,” one shared. “I take it as a good opportunity to learn. There is no need to take it as a jab or find it humiliating because no one has the time to remember one insignificant grammatical error in the grand scheme of things. Correct said mistake and move on.”

According to an article by the Guardian, when correcting someone’s English grammar, it is best to consider the intention behind doing so. While genuinely wanting to help is one thing, simply trying to be a grammar bully to feel superior is entirely different.