‘Worse than refugee camps’: Rohingya man’s remarks on Malaysia spark debate

MALAYSIA: A member of the Rohingya community has started a debate online after claiming that life in Malaysia can be “worse than refugee camps” for some.

In a post on Threads, he said many who moved to Malaysia are struggling more than expected, urging others not to rely on assumptions about better living conditions.

“Hearing about their struggles breaks the heart. So, do not make decisions based only on the hope of settling in Malaysia. According to those who are already there, Malaysia can be even more difficult than refugee camps for the Rohingya community,” he said.

The stark remarks did not sit well with some, although many used sarcasm to tell the poster not to come to Malaysia or send more Rohingyas, since it will be difficult for them to live.

Over the years, The Independent Singapore has reported on refugees in ASEAN, and of course, in Malaysia.

Fleeing their homeland is a perilous journey, marked by life-threatening risks, including drowning at sea or being shot by border patrols.

Malaysia, with a population of roughly 34.6 million, has been a home for refugees for decades, but with the numbers growing, many are questioning whether there is still space for Rohingya refugees who are flocking in continuously.

On X, a user said, “It was obvious from the start. Rohingya population in Malaysia • 2021: ~100,000 • 2026: ~126,000.”

The poster also uploaded a map showing, in red, what seems to be Rohingya schools and businesses opened in a particular area in Malaysia. His post was in response to a screenshot of the post by Nur Sadek Mustofa from Thread.

Nevertheless, another said, “Thank God they aren’t. Time to do what’s best for them and what they’re asking for: kick them all out.”

Many other users would agree that there are too many Rohingya refugees in the country. Others accuse them of wanting what Malaysians have, that is, the luxuries and facilities, or land.

Another said: “You came and seek refuge, it’s fine, but asking for a land? Demand to have locals’ rights? Sounds familiar? Yurp is just like Israel. It started with that. We learnt history. So no thanks.”

Another Malaysian took the post very seriously: “Saying Malaysia is ‘worse than refugee camps’ is honestly ridiculous. People come in illegally, ignore immigration laws, then act shocked when they don’t get the same rights as citizens — what exactly were you expecting? Every country prioritises its own people first; that’s a basic reality, not cruelty. Malaysia isn’t some promised land where you automatically get a better life; plenty of locals are already struggling with the cost of living and job competition.”