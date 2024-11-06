;
Asia Technology

World’s first wooden satellite, made in Japan, bound for space

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

November 6, 2024

JAPAN: The world’s first wooden satellite was sent to space on Tuesday, thanks to Japan.

Japanese scientists from the University of Kyoto built the satellite to test the use of timber in the moon and Mars exploration.

According to a CNN report, the satellite, called LignoSat, was flown to the International Space Station on a SpaceX mission and later released into orbit 400 km above Earth.

Lignosat is Latin for wood. Takao Doi, an astronaut who studies human space activities at Kyoto University, said:

“With timber, a material we can produce by ourselves, we will be able to build houses, live and work in space forever.”

Doi’s research team has a 50-year plan to plant trees and build timber houses on the moon and Mars, and this was the first step towards proving that wood is a space-worthy material.

See also  Near broke Japanese stall owner apologises for putting less filling in taiyaki pastries; supporters say no filling is ok

Kyoto University forest science professor Koji Murata said, “Early 1900s airplanes were made of wood.

A wooden satellite should be feasible, too.” Murata added that wood would hold up better in space than on Earth because water and oxygen would not make it rot.

“Metal satellites might be banned in the future. If we can prove our first wooden satellite works, we want to pitch it to Elon Musk’s SpaceX,” said Doi.

According to scientists and researchers working on the project, the best material for LignoSat is actually from the honoki tree, a magnolia tree native to Japan.

LignoSat will be in orbit for six months with components measuring how wood is tolerated in space.

Sumitomo Forestry Tsukuba Research Institute manager Kenji Kariya said that the satellite would also be able to gauge wood’s ability to reduce the impact of space radiation on semiconductors, which would be helpful for applications such as data center construction.

See also  ZEROBASEONE poised to take centre stage at 'Summer Sonic 2024' music festival in Japan

“It may seem outdated, but wood is actually cutting-edge technology as civilization heads to the moon and Mars. Expansion to space could invigorate the timber industry,” said Kariya.

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Asia Featured News Relationships

Man juggles 1 wife and 4 lovers who are all unaware they are sharing the same man under the same housing complex for 4 years

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Kenanga Research expects increased demand for cloud services as tech giants continue to invest in Malaysia’s data centres

November 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Thai YouTube star arrested in Indonesia after failed attempt to escape $59 million fraud case

November 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Entertainment

2NE1 extends its 15th-anniversary celebration by adding three cities to its Asia tour

November 6, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

“When The Phone Rings” features Chae Soo Bin, a sign language interpreter, at a pivotal moment

November 6, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

Singapore’s insurance industry faces challenge in attracting young talent, despite competitive benefits, report reveals

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Malaysia

Malaysia’s 2.5 million worker cap limits foreign labour to just 90,000, igniting plantation crisis

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.