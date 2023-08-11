World No 1 Tadej Pogacar confirms for Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium

SINGAPORE — Multiple Tour de France winner and world number one cyclist Tadej Pogacar has been confirmed as the first rider for the second edition of the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium, which will be held from Oct 28-29. Pogacar, who will debut in Singapore, ended the 2023 Tour de France in second position behind Jonas Vingegaard.

Fans will undoubtedly anticipate the revival of the rivalry between the two cyclists in the bustling streets of downtown Singapore, provided that Vingegaard affirms his intention to return and defend the title. However, the complete list of participants will only be confirmed in September.

The Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium is one of only two such criteriums in the world, the other being the Tour de France Saitama Criterium in Japan. Vingegaard was crowned champion of the inaugural Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium last year.

“I’m excited to announce that I will participate in the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium on October 29th. I’m looking forward to racing the streets of Singapore and ride in my white jersey one last time this year. See you soon Singapore!” exclaimed Pogacar.

Fans can look forward to an exciting change to the street circuit. Adding to the thrill, it will now feature the distinctive roundabout at Suntec City, paying homage to the famous Arc de Triomphe roundabout in Paris – an iconic element of the final stage of the Tour de France.

Cycling enthusiasts will witness a thrilling showdown amongst the top 32 cyclists, representing eight of the world’s finest professional teams. The action-packed event will commence from Temasek Boulevard, launching the participants into a 3km street circuit that promises an adrenalin-fueled 90-minute ride. As riders sprint towards victory, the first cyclist to cross the finishing line will be crowned the winner.

TSet to commence just outside Suntec City; riders will kick off the race with an exhilarating sprint along the picturesque Temasek Boulevard. This high-speed burst will perfectly showcase the awe-inspiring Fountain of Wealth, a stunning centrepiece of Singapore’s architecture. The route then takes a sharp turn down Nicoll Highway, followed by a thrilling stretch along the vibrant Esplanade Drive.

As the cyclists speed ahead, they will be met with an impressive loop at Fullerton Road, adding an extra element of tension and excitement to the circuit. This captivating street course highlights Singapore’s iconic landmarks, including the profound and solemn War Memorial Park, the renowned Esplanade arts centre, the mythical Merlion, and the glimmering Fountain of Wealth. These landmarks hold great historical and cultural significance, providing an unforgettable backdrop to this adrenaline event for cyclists and spectators.

“The last edition of the Tour de France was an outstanding success, attracting large crowds on the roadsides in France and large audiences in the media worldwide. Singapore, the home of cycling in South-East Asia, is an ideal destination to stage a Tour de France Criterium. A city known for its innovation and diversity, Singapore has embraced the spirit of unity and international cooperation of the Tour de France,” said Jean-Etienne Amaury, president of the Amaury Sport Organisation, who is the owner and organiser of the Tour de France.

“We are thrilled to hold a second edition of the Tour de France Criterium on a racecourse that will offer a great show for cycling fans in Singapore and around the world. Singapore is now part of the Tour’s history and global legacy and we are grateful and proud to count Singapore among the member countries of the Tour de France family.”

Tickets for the Criterium will be available at https://singaporecriterium.com/ from 18 August. Doors will open at 3 pm on 28 October 2023, with the Criterium team presentation due at 5 pm on Saturday. The main race will kick off on 29 October 2023, Sunday, at 4 pm, with an afterparty starting at 6.30 pm at the Fountain of Wealth.

