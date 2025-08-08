World No. 1 Jannik Sinner to defend Cincinnati Open title following a nearly month-long break

After almost a month-long break to rest and recover following his successful campaign at Wimbledon, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner is now ready to defend his Cincinnati Open title.

The top athlete had a challenging season so far, losing a French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz and finally bounced back after their intense rematch at Wimbledon, where he finally defeated the Spaniard and claimed his fourth Grand Slam title. His recent performances in the sport were a great comeback after his brief suspension due to an unintentional doping offence.

With his decision to take a break, Sinner expressed: “The body and mind need to recover and need to understand what happened.”

He added, “I’m very happy I took some time off, seeing my family and friends and very important people I have around. In the past, I made some mistakes sometimes, starting too early at times.”

Sinner also admitted that the much-needed break was a considered decision made after a thorough consultation with his team. Furthermore, he gained attention from the public recently when he was seen wearing a protective sleeve on his right elbow when he had his practice session with American Christopher Eubanks.

The athlete then clarified that his elbows are “good” and that he only put the sleeve on because he liked the feeling of it.

“The impact with the ball is slightly more stable, and I liked it at Wimbledon. I had to see how it is when it’s very hot and humid… but I really love the feeling of pure striking,” he added,

The Cincinnati Open is a WTA Tournament right before the US Open. This is an event where athletes can gain their momentum before the final Grand Slam of the season.

Sinner’s 2025 Wimbledon win

After this year’s French Open loss, Jannik Sinner made an incredible comeback by dethroning Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Wimbledon finals.

With his win, Sinner expressed: “It’s mostly emotional, because I had a very tough loss in Paris… But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how you win or how you lose at important tournaments; you just have to understand what you did wrong and try to work on that, and that’s exactly what we did. We tried to accept the loss and just kept working. This is for sure one of the reasons I am holding this trophy here. I am just so grateful that I am healthy and have great people around me, and holding this trophy means a lot.”

